German word of the day: Spannung

Excited, tense, electrified? Then use this word.

Published: 12 October 2022 09:30 CEST
German word of the day: Spannung
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know this word?

Because it’s a versatile word used in a wide range of contexts from the scientific, to the physiological, political and social.

What does it mean?

Die Spannung has several meanings in German, all of which relate to the theme of tension.

In physics, the word Spannung means voltage – the pressure from an energy source in a circuit that pushes current through a conductive loop.

In everyday usage, however, Spannung is used mostly to mean “tension” or “excitement”.

Spannung comes from the verb spannen – meaning to keep something taught or tense. Historically, the verb spannen was mainly used to describe the tensing of a bowstring. But this sense of the word is still used today: tightly pulled ropes are gespannte ropes, strings on musical instruments are gespannt and, like overstretched bows, they too break when the Spannung (tension) is too great. 

Over time, the use of the verb spannen and also the noun Spannung became increasingly free, giving rise to a more figurative use of the word. Now, Spannung is frequently used to describe interpersonal tensions, or tense and exciting situations.

Spannung is also an important word in context of muscles. With the addition of a prefix, spannen can be used to describe a variety of muscular movements, such as anspannen (“to flex” or “to contract”), entspannen (“to relax”),  and verspannen (“to tense up”).

Use it like this:

Die Spannung während des Spiels war unglaublich

The tension during the game was unbelievable

Der Techniker maß die Spannung der Batterie

The technician measured the voltage in the battery

Meditation kann helfen, Spannung abzubauen

Meditiation can help to relieve stress

German word of the day: Jammern

If you think someone is complaining too much, you might respond with a bit of typically German directness and tell them to stop doing this.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:59 CEST
German word of the day: Jammern

What does it mean and how do you say it?

Jammern is a much stronger verb for “complain”. Unlike beschweren, which is the more benign version of “complain,” jammern means to whine or moan about something, often to the point of annoying others who may think you’re making a bigger deal out of your grievance than what’s necessary.

Its pronunciation sounds a bit like the English “yammer”. But since “yammer” means to talk foolishly or incessantly in general, jammern doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing.

“Yammer” is a more general English term that might refer to someone who over-talks because they’re full of themselves, for example. But jammern tends to be used specifically in German for “whining”.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

Veteran German CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble, who served as both Bundestag President and federal Finance Minister over his long political career, encouraged Germans to stop “whining” or jammern, about the country’s upcoming energy crisis this winter.

“Put on a sweater, Or maybe even a second sweater,” he told Bild-TV Tuesday.

 

Veteran CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble encouraged Germans to stop ‘whining’ about winter’s upcoming energy crisis. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

He then said:

Darüber muss man nicht jammern, sondern muss man erkennen: Vieles ist nicht selbstversändlich – “One must not whine about it. Instead, one must recognize that a lot of things are taken for granted.”

To use jammern yourself, just conjugate it like you would most verbs. For example, you can say: du jammerst zu viel! –  or “You whine too much!”

