German word of the day: Jammern
If you think someone is complaining too much, you might respond with a bit of typically German directness and tell them to stop doing this.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:59 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr
German word of the day: Abwehrschirm
Need to put your defenses up? Then this German word could come in handy.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:59 CEST
