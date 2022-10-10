Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

German cyber security chief faces sack ‘over alleged Russia ties’

Germany is planning to fire Arne Schönbohm, the head of the BSI national cyber security agency, after reports he had contacts with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 11:42 CEST
Arne Schönbohm, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), at an event in August.
Arne Schönbohm, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), at an event in August. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

The Interior Ministry said it is “taking reports seriously” and “investigating them comprehensively”.

Schönbohm in 2012 co-founded a Berlin-based association known as the Cyber Security Council Germany, which advises businesses, government agencies and
policymakers on cyber security issues.

That association is now under fire over alleged contacts to Russian secret services.

According to an investigation by a popular satire programme on the ZDF broadcaster, Schönbohm still maintains contact with the association.

The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was “great annoyance” within the government over the allegations.

The Interior Ministry is “examining all options on how to deal with the situation”, it said.

The Cyber Security Council Germany denied the allegations in a statement on its website on Monday, calling them “absurd”.

Germany has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of cyber espionage attempts.

The most high-profile incident blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyberattack in 2015 that paralysed the computer network of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, forcing the entire institution offline for days while it was fixed.

Russia denies being behind such activities.

Tensions between Russia and Germany have only intensified since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BSI has warned that companies, individuals and critical infrastructure are at risk of being hit by Russian cyberattacks.

The accusations against Schönbohm came as German police were probing an act of “sabotage” on the country’s rail infrastructure, with some officials pointing the finger at Russia in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Deutsche Bahn says sabotage to blame for major rail disruption 

Important communications cables were cut at two sites on Saturday, forcing rail services in the north to be halted for three hours and causing travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Germany’s SPD wins key regional vote in boost for Scholz

Germany's Social Democrats on Sunday won a closely-fought regional election dominated by worries over soaring energy costs, TV exit polls said, giving Chancellor Olaf Scholz a welcome boost.

Published: 9 October 2022 18:53 CEST
Germany's SPD wins key regional vote in boost for Scholz

Scholz’s SPD was set to remain the largest force in the coastal state, taking around 32.5 to 33.5 percent of votes, according to exit polls by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

The conservative CDU party of former chancellor Angela Merkel came a distant second at 27.5 percent.

The election was seen as a key test for Scholz and his government’s handling of the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, and comes after the SPD was soundly beaten by the CDU in the last two regional polls in North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

The Greens, Scholz’s coalition partners on the federal level, surged to around 14 percent on Sunday — their best-ever result in Lower Saxony and nearly double their score from five years ago.

The far-right AfD also had reason to cheer, climbing to around 12 percent as it capitalises on anger over the rising cost of living in Germany.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent prices for power soaring, pushing German inflation to a record-high of 10 percent in September and fuelling fears of a looming recession in Europe’s top economy.

The Lower Saxony election was “very important” for Scholz, political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte told ZDF, calling it “a referendum on the government’s policy” as Germany grapples with several crises.

Lower Saxony’s popular premier Stephan Weil from the SPD, who is set to nab a third consecutive term, had called the election contest “the most difficult of my life”.

“Never have I seen so many question marks and worries on citizens’ faces,” he told WirtschaftsWoche magazine ahead of the vote.

Weil, 63, cast himself as a safe pair of hands in uncertain times and wants Lower Saxony — home to auto giant Volkswagen as well as most of Germany’s wind turbines — to play a leading role in the green energy transition.

He has ruled out a repeat coalition with the CDU and wants to team up with the Greens.

SHOW COMMENTS