Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Berlin stages light festival despite energy crunch

Berlin opened its annual Festival of Lights with colourful projections on key monuments Friday but has deployed major power-saving measures as Germany grapples with an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

Published: 8 October 2022 10:38 CEST
Berlin stages light festival despite energy crunch
Light designs are projected onto high-rise building at the Potsdamer Platz as part of the yearly Festival of Lights in Berlin on September 8, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The event, first held in 2005 and running until October 16, draws more than two million spectators to the German capital each autumn, according to organisers.

Critics had urged the private consortium behind the festival to call it off this year, saying it set a bad example while the country tries to wean itself off Russian energy with conservation measures.

READ ALSO: 10 unmissable events in Germany this October

But organisers said they had managed to cut their expected energy consumption by 75 percent compared to last year, in large part by using LED bulbs and less ambitious designs, and would power the displays entirely from renewable sources.

They also switched off the lights an hour earlier, at 11 pm instead of midnight each night, while only illuminating 35 sites versus around
100 in past years.

“We also chose spectacles that were less energy-intensive,” festival founder Birgit Zander told AFP.

READ ALSO: German cities look to cut back on Christmas lights amid energy crisis

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s centre-left-led government has launched a national drive to save energy amid soaring prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the EU steps up measures to reduce power usage across the bloc.

Berlin in August began switching off spotlights illuminating some 200 buildings and historic monuments including its red-brick city hall and State Opera House as part of the country-wide effort.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany to fast-track disputed €200 billion energy fund

Germany aims to fast-track a controversial plan to create a €200 billion energy fund to shield citizens and firms from historic price shocks, according to a draft law seen Friday by AFP.

Published: 8 October 2022 09:45 CEST
Germany to fast-track disputed €200 billion energy fund

Sources said the legislation, including caps on power prices, could be presented to the cabinet as early as Monday.

The draft warns that if gas and electricity prices continued to surge without state intervention, “production stoppages for energy-intensive companies must be expected”, leading to a “downward spiral of the German economy”.

READ ALSO: German government pledges to subsidise rising electricity bills

France and key members of the European Commission have voiced concern about a go-it-alone approach by Berlin.

They are calling for EU-wide solutions to the energy crunch, aggravated by war in Ukraine that has seen key supplier Russia turn off the gas taps.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the package against the criticism, citing the potentially crushing economic blow of energy shortages this winter.

READ ALSO: German cabinet approves €300 energy relief payment for pensioners

He has also stressed that the €200 billion fund to finance support measures would be spread out over a few years until 2024.

The €200 billion is also to be pumped into an economic stability fund outside the government’s main budget, allowing the government to stick to constitutional debt rules that limit public deficits.

The head of the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Peter Adrian, underlined the need for extraordinary measures to weather the crisis in Europe’s economic powerhouse.

“We are threatened with a loss of prosperity on a scale that was unimaginable until now,” he told the daily Rheinische Post, noting that German gas prices were about 10 times as high as those in the United States.

READ ALSO: Gas bills in Germany will remain high despite price cap, warns economist

“If we don’t get that under control in the short term, we’re going to have to say goodbye to a lot of companies and their employees before the end of the winter,” he said.

Germany, which has been highly dependent on imports of fossil fuels from Russia to meet its energy needs, has come under acute pressure as dwindling supplies from Moscow have stoked fuel prices.

The country expects to sink into a recession in 2023, leading economic institutes said last month, citing the impact of skyrocketing energy prices.

SHOW COMMENTS