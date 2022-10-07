For members
10 classic sweet treats you should be able to identify in Germany
Kaffee und Kuchen - or coffee and cake - is a strong German tradition. So of course there is a huge selection of sweet treats across the country. Here's 10 that we think you should try.
Published: 7 October 2022 16:40 CEST
A piece of Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte or black forest cake in Germany. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Seeger
10 ways to enjoy autumn like a true German
From scavenging for mushrooms to drinking Apfelwein, autumn is a truly magical season in Germany. Here's how to make the most of the fall months just like the locals do.
Published: 23 September 2022 09:05 CEST
