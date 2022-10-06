For members
VISAS
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Germany?
People visiting Germany from a non-EU country are often subject to the 90-day rule, which states that they can only stay for 90 days out of 180. But how strictly is this rule enforced - and what happens if you end up overstaying?
Published: 6 October 2022 15:56 CEST
A passenger waits near border control at Bremen airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
IMMIGRATION
Indians in Germany: Who are they and where do they live?
Germany is home to a thriving Indian community that has grown considerably in recent years. So where are Germany’s Indians living? And what made them choose to settle here?
Published: 15 September 2022 09:57 CEST
Updated: 17 September 2022 09:20 CEST
