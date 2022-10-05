For members
PROPERTY
Why Germany is mulling an extension to property tax deadline
Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is seeking talks with state leaders to arrange a possible extension to the deadline for submitting the new property tax declaration. Here's what's going on.
Published: 5 October 2022 10:48 CEST
A construction site and block of new-build flats in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow
PROPERTY
Why Germany’s property boom could be coming to an end
For the first time in over a decade, property sales in Germany appear to be falling, fuelling speculation that the country's soaring real estate market could be experiencing a reversal in fortunes.
Published: 22 September 2022 10:29 CEST
Updated: 24 September 2022 06:10 CEST
