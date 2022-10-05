Read news from:
Austria
Germany raps US over ‘astronomical’ gas prices

Germany's economy minister on Wednesday accused countries including the US of charging too much for gas as Europe's biggest economy struggles to rebalance its energy mix without Russian supplies.

Published: 5 October 2022 12:53 CEST
Economics Minister Robert Habeck
Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) sits in parliament during a vote on nuclear energy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

“Some countries, even friendly ones, are achieving astronomical prices in some cases,”

Robert Habeck told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper. “This naturally brings problems with it, which we have to talk about,” he said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a dramatic energy crisis in Germany, which previously relied on Moscow for 55 percent of gas deliveries.

Russia has been gradually squeezing supplies since invading Ukraine in what Berlin believes is retaliation for its support for Kyiv.

To fill the gap, Berlin is investing in more expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Germany and other European countries have thus turned to the United States, which now provides 45 percent of European LNG imports — up from 28 percent in 2021.

“The US turned to us when oil prices shot up, and as a result national oil reserves were also tapped in Europe,” Habeck said. “I think such solidarity would also be good for curbing gas prices.”

Habeck also called on the EU to coordinate gas purchases to help bring prices down.

The bloc should “bundle its market power and orchestrate smart and synchronised purchasing behaviour among EU states so that individual EU countries do not outbid each other and drive up world market prices”, he said.

Germany last week announced a 200-billion-euro ($199-billion) fund to shield consumers from soaring energy prices.

However, the plan has been criticised by France and key members of the European Commission, who are calling for EU-wide solutions to the energy crunch.

German minister accuses gas-supplying countries of ripoff prices

Federal Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck says friendly countries are charging Germany too much for gas and should show more solidarity.

Published: 5 October 2022 10:35 CEST
German minister accuses gas-supplying countries of ripoff prices

Habeck, from the Greens, singled out the United States in particular, saying it was charging excessive Mondpreise – or ‘moon prices’ – a German expression for an overly high fee or ‘ripoff’.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Germany sourced 55 percent of its natural gas – which half of German homes use for heat – from Russia.

Now that Russia has shut off deliveries to Germany in retaliation for EU sanctions, Germany has had to turn to suppliers like Norway and temporary liquefied natural gas terminals (LNG) on its north coast to get gas from faraway places like the US and Qatar.

With Europe in general – and Germany in particular – facing an energy crisis this winter and power bills more than doubling, Habeck called on the US to return historical favours.

‘The US approached us when oil prices skyrocketed,’ Habeck told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper. ‘European countries tapped into their national oil reserves as a result. I think such solidarity would also be good for curbing gas prices.’

Habeck also says European countries should band together through the EU to negotiate more favourable gas prices with offshore suppliers, in order to get a better bargain by not bidding against each other.

Other EU countries, however, have blasted Germany for rejecting a Europe-wide gas price gap and planning on moving ahead with its own – a key measure in a new €200 billion spending package announced last week that dwarfs the energy relief supplied by any other European country.

READ ALSO: Germany to thrash out details of €200 billion energy support package

Such a gas price cap would see a maximum amount households would pay for at least a ‘basic level of consumption,’ possibly around 75-80 percent of what the average family uses, with 20-25 percent of consumption allowed to float, in order to incentivise people to save energy.

The government would then be on the hook to pay the difference between the capped level for consumers and the market rate – something that could cost billions in new debt.

The federal government’s expert group says it is working flat out to present ministers with its exact proposal for how a cap should work in practice by the weekend.

