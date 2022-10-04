For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Why haven’t I received my €300 payment yet in Germany?
Many working people in Germany will have received their energy relief payment by now. But if you haven’t got yours yet, there’s no need to worry, here are some reasons why that could be and what you can do.
Published: 4 October 2022 16:29 CEST
Newly designed one hundred and two hundred euro notes presented at the Bundesbank in 2019. picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler
MONEY
How the cost of living crisis is affecting people in Germany
Energy and some supermarket items in Germany are rising in price much faster than the overall inflation rate - and that has more than half of German households worried about their budgets, a new survey shows.
Published: 4 October 2022 16:19 CEST
