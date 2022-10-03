Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

DISCOVER GERMANY

7 of the best destinations for an autumn break in Germany

Though the hot summer days are long gone, autumn in Germany can be just as charming. Here are 7 great places to visit in the colder months.

Published: 3 October 2022 17:08 CEST
The Neuschwanstein Castle peeps out behind a tree in the autumn sunshine.
The Neuschwanstein Castle peeps out behind a tree in the autumn sunshine. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

1. Allgäu

Though stunning all year round, the mountainous region of Ällgau in southern Bavaria is particularly beautiful at this time of year. Varied hiking trails offer explorers plenty of fresh air and autumnal landscapes, as well as impressive historical landmarks.

A particularly pleasant hiking path for all abilities begins at the Immenstadt train station and leads via the sleepy hamlet of Zaumberg up to the picturesque Siedelalpe, to the Großer Alpsee (big Alp lake).

The Allgäu region is also dotted with charming historical castles, like the 19th-century fairy-tale Neuschwanstein Castle, the nearby Hohenschwangau Castle and the ruins of the centuries-old Eisenberg and Hohenfreyberg castles which all offer spectacular mountain views.

Trees around the Neuschwanstein castle take on autumn colours. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

The Neuschwanstein castle and surrounding area have a particularly special charm at this time of year. As the castle itself closes at 6pm, visitors have plenty of time to descend the peak to watch the autumn sunset over the Alpsee lake next to the Museum of the Bavarian Kings.

2. The Moselle Valley

Romantic wine villages, fairytale castles and palaces, varied hiking trails and steep and vineyard-covered slopes characterise the stunning Moselle region in Rhineland-Palatinate.

READ ALSO: 10 unmissable events in Germany this October

The region, which follows the meandering path of the Moselle river from Trier to Koblenz, is widely considered one of the most impressive river landscapes in Europe.

The sun rises over the Moselle village of Detzem and the vineyards. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Harald Tittel

The autumn months are a great time for taking long walks through the vineyards or for sitting in the courtyard of a winegrower in the fading sun with a glass of Moselle wine.

Those who enjoy a sporty holiday can explore the Moselle Cycle Path, which starts in France and runs for over 300 kilometres to Koblenz. On the German stretch of the tour, there are plenty of opportunities to make a stop at one of the small wine-growing villages such as Bernkastel-Kues, one of the most beautiful towns in Germany.

3. The Black Forest

With its mystical lakes, enchanted paths and dense forest – the varied nature of the black forest region makes it a perfect destination for an autumnal break.

A woman walks along a hiking trail along Feldberg in the southern Black Forest. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

Autumn offers the perfect backdrop for a tour by mountain bike or a hike through the forest. In the winegrowing villages, wine taverns offer regional specialities and, along the Baden Wine Route, visitors have a choice of several wine festivals to enjoy on autumn weekends.

READ ALSO: German words you need to know: Die Herbstfärbung

In clear autumn weather, the Feldbergsteig peak offers magnificent views as far as the Vosges Mountains and, even as far as the Alps.

4. The German Islands

Vastly popular in summer, the German islands in the North and Baltic Seas offer a quieter, but no less picturesque, retreat in the colder months.

By early autumn Rügen’s beech trees start to turn yellow and are a particularly breathtaking sight from the top of the famous chalk cliffs which stretch along 15 kilometres of coastline. In the autumn, visitors can also enjoy a natural spectacle, as flocks of cranes make a stopover on the Baltic Sea island during their journey south.

The deciduous trees on the chalk coast in the Jasmund National Park on the island of Rügen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner

Autumn on the North Sea island of Sylt – which is hugely popular in summer – is characterised by deserted beaches which are perfect for long, bracing walks.

The offshore salt marshes and the Wadden Sea on the North Sea Island of Pellworm also have their own special charm at this time of year.  A stiff breeze sweeps over the rugged landscape making the island the perfect place for refreshing autumnal walks.

5.  The Mecklenburg Lake District

With over 1000 lakes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ancient Beech Forest, the lake district in Mecklenburg West-Pomerania is a great place to discover nature in autumn, by foot, by bike or even canoe. 

The sun rises in the fog behind Schwerin Castle. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Büttner

Also, from October 8th to 23rd, over 2000 stately homes and manor houses throughout the state open their doors to the public. With castle and park tours, concerts, exhibitions, readings and numerous culinary events, there are a wide variety of cultural offerings to choose from for visitors to the region. Find the full programme of the Schlösserherbst (“manor houses autumn”) here (in German).

6. Regensburg

While millions of people will be flocking to Munich this autumn for the return of Oktoberfest, the Bavarian city of Regensburg, 120 km to the north, is also well worth a visit at this time of year.

The Stone Bridge on the Danube. In the background, St. Peter’s Cathedral in the old town of Regensburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

A stroll along the banks of the Danube river in the autumn sun is particularly captivating, while the highlights of the ancient city – including St. Peter’s Cathedral, the famous Stone Bridge and Bismarck Square and the Presidential Palace – are perfect to discover at this time of year. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s famed Oktoberfest opens after two-year pandemic hiatus

Just outside the city gates, the Bavarian Forest also offers numerous opportunities for outdoor activities.

7. Lüneberg Heath

Lüneberg Heath, a huge nature park made up of heath and woodland in northern Germany, is one of the best places to admire the unique beauty at this time of year.

The oldest nature reserve in Germany, Lüneberg Heath is also one of the largest areas of protected woodland in the country, making it the perfect place to see the variety of foliage turn from green to olden yellow.

The sun rises over Lüneberg Heath. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp Schulze

The Heath is a great place for hiking at cycling in autumn, as chestnuts and acorns crunch underfoot and numerous cosy inns dotted throughout the region welcome weary hikers with hearty, autumnal cuisine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER GERMANY

10 unmissable events in Germany this October

From dazzling light shows to quirky food festivals, October is a jam-packed month in Germany. Here are some of the events you won't want to miss.

Published: 1 October 2022 10:03 CEST
10 unmissable events in Germany this October

Oktoberfest, Munich Teresienwiese, September 17th – October 3rd

As possibly the world’s most famous beer festival, Oktoberfest needs no introduction – and for those who didn’t make it to Bavaria in September, there are still a few days left to catch it at the start of the month.

If you make it on the last bank holiday Monday, you can catch an especially rowdy party atmosphere as professional rifle shooters mark the end of the fest. But any other day at the Wiesn is an experience to remember, with live music and singing in all the tents, delicious Bavarian beer and a gigantic funfair for the most adventurous visitors.

And for those who can’t make it down to Bavaria at short notice, the Hofbräuhaus beer halls around the country celebrate their own mini-Oktoberfests with dancing, singing, live music and of course a crisp litre or two of Hofbräu. 

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Germany’s Oktoberfest

German Unity Day Celebrations, Erfurt Old Town, October 1st – 3rd 

Marking the day when West and East Germany were formally reunited back in 1990 – a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall – Tag der Einheit (Unity Day) is a truly special bank holiday in Germany. 

Each year, a different German city takes it in turn to host the annual Bürgerfest (citizen’s festival) in honour of Germany’s national day. This year, the Thuringian capital of Erfurt will be putting on an action-packed programme of political and cultural events all weekend. To start with, Germany’s five constitutional bodies – the Bundestag, Bundesrat, Federal President, Federal Government and Federal Constitutional Court – will be represented with large information stands on the theme of “Experiencing Politics”. And for those less keen to take a deep dive into the workings of government, each of the 16 states will have the best of their culture and cuisine on display. 

There’ll also be live concerts, performances and a light installation representing German reunification over the weekend, making a visit to scenic Erfurt well worth it. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How October 3rd became Germany’s national holiday

Cannstatter Volksfest, Stuttgart, September 23rd – October 9th 

If you want to experience big folk festival but want to steer clear of the tourist crowd in Munich, look no further than Oktoberfest’s Swabian sister, the Cannstatter Volksfest in Stuttgart. 

First launched in 1818, the festival has become a mainstay of the autumn calendar in Baden-Württemberg, and it’s an event that is fiercely proud of its Swabian roots. If you go, you can sample some of the best local beers and wines around, as well as other traditional Swabian delicacies. You can also go on rollercoasters and other fairground rides, hear trumpeting Oompah bands and get dizzy on the world’s largest mobile Ferris wheel. 

Weimar Onion Market, October 7th – 9th

Nobody can say that Germans don’t make the most of their seasonal produce – and Weimar’s historic Zwiebelmarkt (onion market) is no exception.

The Zwiebelmarkt tradition dates back as early as the 15th century, when traders would come to the bustling town of Weimar to sell their wares. Over the years, the onion market days became a major social event where locals would also gather to eat, drink and barter. These days, you’ll still find all things onion-related at the onion market, from arts and crafts to culinary treats. But there’s also a funfair, live music, beer tents and family friendly activities to boot.

Ludwigsburg Pumpkin Festival, August 26th – December 4th

If you’re a fan of all things autumnal, look no further than Ludwigsburg Palace, which becomes home to the world’s largest pumpkin exhibition each year from late August to early December. 

It may sound novel, but a walk around the grounds of the palace will show you that in Ludwigsburg, the pumpkin artists certainly don’t do things by halves. Not only can you see incredible sculptures made from around 450,000 pumpkins in total, but you’ll also see a jaw-dropping 600 different varieties of pumpkin there as well. And if you work up an appetite while soaking up the exhibition, you can also sample some delicious pumpkin-based dishes, from soup to Maultaschen.

Pumpkin exhibition Ludwigsburg

Balu and Mowgli from the Jungle Book at the Ludwigsburg pumpkin exhibition. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Schmidt

Filmfest Hamburg, 29th September – October 8

Though it tends to get overshadowed by the show-stopper Berlinale, film buffs who can’t wait until February will enjoy a trip to its Hanseatic sibling: Filmfest Hamburg.

Running throughout the first week of October, the Filmfest brings together the best of contemporary cinema from around the world at a range of venues around the city. This year, the festival is also celebrating its 30th anniversary, so there’s bound to be a truly special atmosphere at the event. 

You can find the full programme in English here.

Berlin Festival of Lights, October 7th – 16th

Each year in the middle of August, the familiar sights of the German capital are bathed in colourful light and transformed each evening into weird and wonderful artistic creations.

This year, the theme of the world famous light festival is “Visions of the Future” as artists explore the question: What will our future look like?

The fruits of their labours can be seen around the city each evening from 7-11pm, after it gets dark. Organisers says there will be a big focus on sculptures this year – as well as the usual large installations – as they seek to reduce their electricity use by 75 percent. 

Berlin cathedral at Festival of Lights 2018

Berlin cathedral lit up in colourful lights at the 2018 Festival of Lights. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene

Frankfurt Book Fair, October 19th – 23rd 

The world’s largest book fair is returning to Frankfurt this October with the theme of “translation”, exploring the idea of translating ideas into new languages, mediums and contexts.

Alongside the sprawling trade fair and conference, there will also be a packed schedule of literary events where people can hear reading and talks by popular authors. You can find out all about the exhibitors at the book fair this year and what’s on at the conference in English on the Frankfurt Book Fair website

Deutsches Weinlesefest, September 23rd – October 10th 

The picturesque wine-growing regions of western Germany hold wine festivals throughout the year, but the Wine Harvest Festival – or Weinlesefest – is by far one of the biggest.

Fittingly enough, the festival is held in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, a pretty little town located along the famous Wine Route. For the few weeks of the festival, this sleepy little town hosts an enormous wine parade and around 100,000 wine-loving visitors. Head there on the 7th to see the crowning of this year’s Palatinate Wine Queen and sample some Rhineland wines out of a dubbeglas, a big glass that holds a whopping 50cl of wine. As always, drink responsibly! 

READ ALSO: 10 ways to enjoy autumn like a true German

Halloween at Frankenstein’s Castle, October 21st – November 6th 

If the name of Frankenstein’s Castle sounds familiar to you, it should do: apparently, Mary Shelley, the author of the novel Frankenstein, could well have been inspired by the castle when she visited the nearby town of Gernsheim in 1814. 

These days, however, the castle is known for something slightly different: in 1978, American airmen set up an annual Halloween festival at the castle, and the spooky tradition has continued to this day.

Halloween at Frankenstein Castle

A blood-curdling character at Frankenstein Castle’s Halloween Festival in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold

If you want to enjoy what’s been described as one of the most spectacular Halloween experiences in the world, it’s well worth booking tickets to go up to the castle in late October. In the weeks around Halloween, the 1000-year-old castle is transformed in a phantasmagoria of monsters and evil beings lurking in the shadows.

Every year, the organisers of the festivals pull yet another technical trick out of their sleeve to ensure that visitors are more spooked than ever. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but if you think you can handle the adrenaline, it’s bound to be an action-packed night. 

READ ALSO: What are Germany’s 8 spookiest places?

SHOW COMMENTS