DISCOVER GERMANY
7 of the best destinations for an autumn break in Germany
Though the hot summer days are long gone, autumn in Germany can be just as charming. Here are 7 great places to visit in the colder months.
Published: 3 October 2022 17:08 CEST
The Neuschwanstein Castle peeps out behind a tree in the autumn sunshine. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa
10 unmissable events in Germany this October
From dazzling light shows to quirky food festivals, October is a jam-packed month in Germany. Here are some of the events you won't want to miss.
Published: 1 October 2022 10:03 CEST
