NORD STREAM

Germany policing sea with ‘all available forces’ after pipeline blasts: minister

German police were patrolling the North and Baltic Seas with "all available forces" following explosions at the underwater Nord Stream pipelines from Russia, its interior minister said Friday.

Published: 1 October 2022 11:24 CEST
Nord Stream gas leak in the Baltic Sea
One of the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea photographed from Coast Guard aircraft on September 22nd 2022. Germany is policing the North and Baltic Seas after explosions at the pipelines. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

“We take the current threats seriously and are protecting ourselves,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, amid suggestions the incident was the result of sabotage.

Police units, including helicopters, ships maritime special forces, had “special capabilities to intervene in dangerous situations”, Faeser said.

The Nord Stream pipelines, halted since the end of August, were key arteries for the delivery of natural gas directly from Russia to Germany.

The source of the explosions has remained a mystery, however, with both Washington and Moscow denying responsibility.

Germany would “support the joint investigation” of the incident with Denmark and Sweden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told his counterparts from both countries in a video call Friday.

All indications pointed towards a “deliberate act of sabotage”, according to a readout of Scholz’s calls with the two leaders, as well as the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Together with partners in the European Union and NATO, Germany would “strengthen preparedness and protection against sabotage for critical infrastructure”, the readout said.

Norway, which has become Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas, said earlier Friday it had accepted military contributions from France, Germany and Britain to secure its oil and gas sector.

MONEY

What gas customers in Germany need to know this autumn

Germany's gas levy has been dropped and a price cap is on the way. But there are some other changes coming from October including a VAT cut and smaller surcharges. Here's what it means for your bills.

Published: 30 September 2022 17:07 CEST
What gas customers in Germany need to know this autumn

The German government is reducing the value-added tax (VAT) on gas consumption. The rate will be reduced from 19 to seven percent, for a limited period from October 1st until the end of March 2024.

But that is not the only change for gas bills this autumn, though the government says it will no longer levy the gas procurement surcharge of 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), which was also originally planned to take effect on October 1st. Instead, two other smaller levies will be due: the gas storage levy and the balancing energy levy. 

Here’s a look at what it means for households.

READ ALSO: Why did Germany make a u-turn on gas levy – and what do the new plans mean?

What does the VAT cut mean?

The VAT cut was originally meant to offset the major gas levy. Even though these plans have been shelved, the VAT cut – down from 19 to seven percent – is still happening. This should have a big effect on people’s bills.

According to the comparison portal Check24, this change would relieve a family by around €306 a year. A single person would see savings of around €87. These calculations are based on a yearly annual consumption of 20,000 kWh for a family, and 5000 kWh for a single household.

What about levies?

The gas procurement levy is off the table, but two other new surcharges will be added to bills from October 1st. These are the balancing energy surcharge or Regelenergieumlage (0.57 cents/kWh) and the gas storage surcharge or Gasspeicherumlage (0.059 cents/kWh).

For a household with an average yearly consumption of 20,000 kWh, the balancing energy levy increases the gas bill by €114 a year, while the gas storage levy adds another €12.

For a single household, the new surcharges will increase the annual gas bill in total by about €31.45.

However, the bottom line is that the various changes on October 1st will result in an average reduction of €180 for a family in Germany while a single person will have save on average €55.55.

Despite these changes, there is no escaping the general trend for rising gas prices compared to a year ago.

And the gas price for consumers reached a new record value of 21.9 cents per kilowatt hour in September.

That means a sample household with a consumption of 20,000 kWh pays on average €4,371 a year for gas usage. In September 2021 the same quantity of gas cost €1,316, according to Check24, meaning that the average gas bill has more than tripled within a year.

This will particularly affect people coming to the end of their contract or starting a new one where they will face the steep prices. 

Gas price cap coming

In view of the rapidly rising gas costs, relief for consumers provided by the reduction in VAT is probably only a drop in the ocean, especially as it will be counteracted to some extent by the two new levies effective from October 1st.

The gas price cap, which the government has agreed on in principle, is therefore the only measure likely to bring tangible relief for households and also companies.

Details of how this will be implemented are not yet available, although proposals are to be presented soon. Much will depend on how high the state-subsidised “base consumption” of gas for households is set.

READ ALSO: Germany to spend €200 billion to cap soaring energy costs

