DISCOVER GERMANY
10 unmissable events in Germany this October
From dazzling light shows to quirky food festivals, October is a jam-packed month in Germany. Here are some of the events you won't want to miss.
Published: 1 October 2022 10:03 CEST
Onions hang on a market stall at the historic Zwiebelmarkt in Weimar. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Martin Schutt
GERMANY EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED: How October 3rd became Germany’s national holiday
Compared to many other countries, October 3rd is a relatively new nationwide holiday, marking 32 years since German reunification. Aaron Burnett explains the background to it and why it's celebrated on this particular date.
Published: 30 September 2022 10:17 CEST
