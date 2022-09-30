Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NORD STREAM

How soon could Nord Stream pipelines be repaired?

Nord Stream's operator said Thursday it was unable to immediately assess damage to pipelines linking Russia to Europe, threatening an indeterminate outage -- after Sweden detected a fourth leak and NATO decried "acts of sabotage". 

Published: 30 September 2022 10:42 CEST
How soon could Nord Stream pipelines be repaired?
File photo showing pressure gauges from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at Lubmin, Germany. Nord Stream's operator said Thursday it was unable to immediately assess damage to pipelines. File photo: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

The Swedish Coast Guard confirmed Thursday there were four leaks in total on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea — two on the Swedish side and two on the Danish side. Three leaks were previously reported.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nord Stream’s operator said it “intends to start assessing the damage to the pipeline as soon as it receives necessary official permits”.

It said access could be allowed “only after the pressure in the gas pipeline has stabilised and the gas leakage has stopped”. 

“Until the completion of the damage assessment, it is not possible to predict the timeframe for restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure”, the operator said.

NATO declared the damage was “the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage” and said it supported investigations to determine the origin of the damage.

READ ALSO:

The Western alliance warned it was “committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics”.

“Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” it said, adding that the leaks present risks to shipping and would cause substantial environmental damage.

Russia has denied it was behind the explosions and said a foreign state was likely responsible.

President Vladimir Putin blamed the leaks on “international terrorism”.

He described them as “unprecedented sabotage” in a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, according to a Kremlin readout.

Russia’s security service has also launched an “international terrorism” investigation into the gas leaks, saying it had caused “significant economic damage to the Russian Federation”.

Russia said Wednesday that Washington should answer if it was behind the leaks — an assertion rejected by the United States as “ridiculous”.

The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the matter.

Finland, which borders Russia, moved to reinforce security around its critical infrastructure, with particular focus on the electricity network.

Sweden’s two main nuclear power plants stepped up their alert levels.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy infrastructure on alert after Nord Stream gas leakages 

Operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, Nord Stream 1 and 2 run from Russia to Germany.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

The vast leaks have caused underwater gas plumes, with significant bubbling at the surface of the sea several hundred metres wide, making it impossible to immediately inspect the structures. 

Seismic institutes on Tuesday reported they had recorded “in all likelihood” explosions in the area, prior to the leaks being detected.

A Swedish Coast Guard search and rescue vessel was patrolling the area.

“The crew reports that the flow of gas visible on the surface is constant,” the agency said in a statement. 

Danish authorities said the leaks will continue until the gas in the pipelines is exhausted, which is expected to occur on Sunday.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said at a symposium in Paris that to him it was “very obvious” who was behind the leaks.

He said natural gas shortages in the wake of the war in Ukraine could make for a tough winter in Europe. 

“In the absence of a major negative surprise, I think Europe, in terms of natural gas, can survive this winter with a lot of bruises in our bodies in terms of prices, economy and social issues, but we can go through that,” Birol said. 

According to climate groups, Nord Stream 1 and 2 contained some 350,000 tonnes of natural gas — methane.

Greenpeace says the leaks could have the effect of almost 30 million tonnes of CO2, or more than two-thirds of the annual emissions of Denmark.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NORD STREAM

Who is behind the Nord Stream Baltic pipeline attack?

The Russians, the Ukrainians, the Americans, or someone else entirely. Who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline?

Published: 28 September 2022 14:05 CEST
Who is behind the Nord Stream Baltic pipeline attack?

Ukraine quickly declared the explosions that caused the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines to be an operation by Russia, aimed at worsening the EU economy and adding to panic over winter gas prices, while Radosław Sikorski, a former Polish defence and foreign minister, thanks the US for what he described as “a special maintenance operation”. 

The governments of Denmark, Sweden, and Germany, the most closely affected countries, while all stating that they believe the explosions were the result of a deliberate attack, have so far been careful not to point fingers at anyone. 

So what are the theories raging over who might be behind the attack? 

The Russian hybrid warfare theory

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter that the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 was “a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression against the EU”. 

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, also pointed the finger at Russia. 

“It was probably an act of sabotage, so it is most likely a signal from Russia, because we are waiting for these circumstances to be confirmed, and it is something very disturbing,” he said. “This is something that shows what means and mechanisms the Russians can resort to in order to destabilise Europe even more.” 

This line was echoed by Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow at the Bruegel think-tank, who wrote on Twitter that the sabotage showed Russia escalating its use of the energy weapon to hybrid war.   

Brigadier General Carsten Rasmussen, who was Denmark’s Defence Attaché in Moscow until June, laid out the argument for why Russia might want to blow up the own pipeline in a series of Tweets in Danish. 

He said that the sabotage “creates fear” about whether Europe can get gas this winter, and also over the vulnerability of other infrastructure in Europe. He said the sabotage would lead markets to react, pushing up gas prices by 12 percent. He said the attack would “threaten Western unity”, pointing to  Sikorski’s tweet. Finally, he said the attack was a distraction from Russia’s referendums annexing new areas conquered in its invasion. 

“Who might be interested in provoking the four effects mentioned?” he asks, pointing the finger at Russia. “Nothing has yet been proven – and perhaps never will be. The sabotage actions in the Baltic Sea look like a hybrid action, not aimed at Denmark, but at the West’s unity and willingness to support Ukraine.” 

The Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov dismissed such attempts to blame Russia as “quite predictable and also predictably stupid”. 

“This is a big problem for us, ” he protested in a call with journalists. “Because firstly, both lines of Nord Stream 2 are filled with gas – the entire system is ready to pump gas and the gas is very expensive… Now the gas is flying off into the air.”

André Ken Jakobsson, an expert at hybrid warfare at the University of Southern Denmark, told The Local that, despite the Kremlin’s protests, he believed that Russia was the “most logical” culprit. 

“I think it’s, it’s first of all strategic signalling towards the West, saying, ‘we are not above attacking civilian critical infrastructure. They’re doing it to a pipeline built by themselves, but also remember, it’s a joint project with Germany. And they’re doing it very close to the Danish territorial waters, which also is a signal towards Denmark, in my view, because Denmark was a big problem for them when they were finally laying down of the pipes, and Russia became very upset about this. So it’s an escalation towards the west, in my view.”¨

He said that Russia might also intend to use the damage to the pipeline as an instrument to get sanctions lifted at a later date. 

“We saw that with Nord Stream 1 some a long time ago. There was a problem with a turbine, and Russia said, ‘in order to get that fixed, we need some of these technological sanctions lifted. And I see the same play here, saying, ‘we can fix it, of course, but then we need advanced technology, and need to lift your sanctions’.”

US strategic attack or revenge for Ukraine invasion

Radosław Sikorski, a former Polish defence and foreign minister, posted a now highly criticised tweet thanking the US for the action. 

https://twitter.com/radeksikorski/status/1574800653724966915

In follow-on tweets, Sikorski explained that Nord Stream’s main purpose for Russia had been to allow it to blackmail Eastern Europe with threats to cut off the gas, without also having to cut off gas to customers in Western Europe. 

“Nordstream’s only logic was for Putin to be able to blackmail or wage war on Eastern Europe with impunity,” he wrote. “All Ukrainian and Baltic sea states have opposed Nordstream’s construction for 20 years. Now $20 billion of scrap metal lies at the bottom of the sea, another cost to Russia of its criminal decision to invade Ukraine. Someone, @MFA_Russia, did a special maintenance operation.” 

Backing this argument is a clip taken from a press conference US President Joe Biden held with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February, days before Russia invaded Ukraine.  

“If Russia invades… then there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said. “We will bring an end to it.”

This has been tweeted thousands of times today in what some have dismissed as a Russian propaganda operation. Rather than threatening to sabotage the pipeline, Biden is more likely to have been referring to the possibility that Germany could simply block the pipeline and refuse to use it. 

Germany in the end went ahead with that decision and block the newly completed Nord Stream 2, taken the decision only days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. 

Ukrainians, Poles, or Baltic States 

Emma Ashford, an expert on energy politics at the Stimson Centre, a US Democrat think tank, went through the options in the an interesting thread on Twitter, and said it would “make logical sense” for the Ukrainians, Baltic States or Poles to do it, as the pipeline had long been a threat to their national security. 

But she said, it was “unclear if they have the capabilities”, and questioned whether they would be willing to take the risk of being found. 

She concludes in the end that the perpetrator is most likely to be Russia. 

“There’s no way to know, but any explanation here requires someone to make a stupid strategic choice,” she said. “My money is on Putin, who’s been making them all year.”

SHOW COMMENTS