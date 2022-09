We are very excited to get the very first episode of Germany in Focus out in the world this Friday. But before we get too busy preparing more episodes, we’d like to find out if there are any particular issues you would like us to talk about in future shows.

If you have suggestions that are not on the list, feel free to add them using the ‘Other’ option.

We hope you enjoy the podcast! If you have any feedback please let us know by leaving a comment or emailing [email protected]