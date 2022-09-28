Subscribe to The Local’s new Germany in Focus podcast

The new weekly podcast is hosted by editor Rachel Loxton who will chat each week with The Local’s journalists and expert commentators about the news stories and other aspects of life in Germany that most affect foreigners living here.

In the first episode we’ll chat about the energy crisis and what Germany is doing to help people out with spiralling energy bills. We’ll also discuss whether German employers will really have to start recording working hours, the return of Oktoberfest, and plans for a follow-up to the €9 rail ticket.

Subscribe now to ensure you don't miss a single episode of Germany in Focus!

We’re very excited to launch the podcast and look forward to getting your feedback so we can make sure you’re getting what you need.