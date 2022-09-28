Read news from:
Germany to keep nuclear energy until at least April 2023

The German government is extending the life of some nuclear power plants to help alleviate the energy crisis this winter.

Published: 28 September 2022 10:49 CEST
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference.
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens, announced on Tuesday that two of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants will likely run until April 2023.

All three plants were originally scheduled to be shut down at the end of this year, according to German government plans that go back two decades. The Greens originally negotiated an exit from nuclear power while in government with the Social Democrats in 2002.

Currently, nuclear power supplies only about six percent of German electricity, with natural gas, coal, wind, and solar all making up larger shares. But as electricity and gas prices rocket up and the government considers a cap on the price of gas, Habeck has announced the plants will stay on for at least a few extra months to help alleviate the burden.

The FDP, which sits in government with the Greens, indicated they would want the nuclear plants to remain running in exchange for supporting a Gaspreisdeckel – a cap on the price of gas this winter.

Germany’s three nuclear power plants are located in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Lower Saxony.

Lower Saxony’s will be shut off on December 31st while the other two will remain online until at least through winter and the first quarter of 2023.

Germany’s current energy crisis has led public opinion into something previously thought unthinkable – more support for nuclear energy. A recent poll found 41 percent of Germans are now in favour of using nuclear energy over the long-term.

Over 75 percent support continuing to use nuclear energy for a little while longer, to help the country get through winter.

Over three-quarters want to continue using it for at least a little while longer.

Why electric fan heaters in Germany could make energy crisis worse

Hundreds of thousands of households in Germany have been stocking up on fan heaters to prepare for winter in the face of rising gas prices. But experts say over usage will worsen the situation.

Published: 28 September 2022 09:48 CEST
Why are people buying fan heaters?

The cost of heating a home in Germany with oil or gas has doubled in the past two years, according to a heating index published on Tuesday by the non-profit consulting company Co2online.

Due to the rising costs, people are looking for alternatives to heat their homes. And in the first half of this year alone, 600,000 electricity-powered fan heaters were snapped up in Germany, according to market research firm GfK.

But this way of heating could end up being more expensive for consumers – and lead to higher gas consumption than with gas heating, an analysis by strategy consultancy Oliver Wyman shows.

What happens when there’s overuse of electric heaters?

If fan heaters were to be used by people in large numbers, utilities would have to generate much of the additional electricity in gas-fired power plants, according to the firm. The fan heaters would then exacerbate rather than alleviate the energy supply shortages. At worst, there would even be a threat of local power outages due to grid overload.

The main problem is that fan heaters provide heat less efficiently than standard gas heaters, said Jörg Stäglich, head of the European Energy & Natural Resources Practice and global head of utilities at Oliver Wyman.

“Their use is therefore more expensive for households than conventional heating.”

To generate the same heat, he said a fan heater requires twice as much gas via a detour to produce electricity in gas-fired power plants as boilers that burn it directly.

“There’s a vicious circle looming,” Stäglich said. “If we have to use more gas for electricity generation, the amount of gas available in Germany will become even scarcer and the price of gas will rise.”

In a scenario where 30 to 50 percent of the 20 million German households with gas heating relied on fan heaters to keep their homes warm in winter or at least compensate for a lowered room temperature, the demand for electricity would increase by up to 25 percent at peak times, experts calculate.

Experts say that even with rocketing gas prices, the use of electric heaters isn’t justified. 

Although the price of electricity has not risen as dramatically as gas, it has still climbed significantly this year.

“That’s why electric heating is not recommended at all,” said Norbert Endres, energy consultant at the Bavarian consumer centre. 

Stäglich added that using fan heaters was “not economical, climate friendly or sensible”. 

