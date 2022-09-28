Germany to keep nuclear energy until at least April 2023

Economics and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, of the Greens, announced on Tuesday that two of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants will likely run until April 2023.

All three plants were originally scheduled to be shut down at the end of this year, according to German government plans that go back two decades. The Greens originally negotiated an exit from nuclear power while in government with the Social Democrats in 2002.

Currently, nuclear power supplies only about six percent of German electricity, with natural gas, coal, wind, and solar all making up larger shares. But as electricity and gas prices rocket up and the government considers a cap on the price of gas, Habeck has announced the plants will stay on for at least a few extra months to help alleviate the burden.

The FDP, which sits in government with the Greens, indicated they would want the nuclear plants to remain running in exchange for supporting a Gaspreisdeckel – a cap on the price of gas this winter.

Germany’s three nuclear power plants are located in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, and Lower Saxony.

Lower Saxony’s will be shut off on December 31st while the other two will remain online until at least through winter and the first quarter of 2023.

Germany’s current energy crisis has led public opinion into something previously thought unthinkable – more support for nuclear energy. A recent poll found 41 percent of Germans are now in favour of using nuclear energy over the long-term.

Over 75 percent support continuing to use nuclear energy for a little while longer, to help the country get through winter.

