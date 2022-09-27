Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany raids Russian oligarch’s yacht in tax probe

German investigators on Tuesday raided a yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch suspected of evading taxes, laundering money and violating EU sanctions, prosecutors said.

Published: 27 September 2022 13:06 CEST
Luxury yacht Dilbar
The luxury yacht 'Dilbar', which is currently moored in Bremen harbour. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

The public prosecutor’s office in the western city of Frankfurt said more than 60 officers searched the vessel belonging to a “69-year-old businessman from the Russian Federation”.

They did not name the suspect, but he is thought to be billionaire Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former president of the International Fencing Federation.

Between 2017 and 2022, the suspect is accused of funnelling several million euros acquired in illegal activities, including tax evasion, through an “extensive and complex network of companies and corporations”, prosecutors said in a statement.

They added that the search was also carried out to comply with a request for assistance from the US Justice Department on its own probe.

READ ALSO: Germany seizes world’s largest yacht owned by Russian oligarch

German investigators had already raided two properties belonging to Usmanov last week in the Bavarian district of Miesbach, as part of searches targeting a total of 24 properties linked to the Russian oligarch and four other people.

Tuesday’s raid had zeroed in on the “Dilbar”, the world’s biggest yacht by tonnage owned by Usmanov.

The 155-metre (500-foot) vessel, named for Usmanov’s mother and valued at around $600 million, had been docked in a Hamburg shipyard since October 2021 for repairs. It is now moored in the northern port city of Bremen.

Usmanov was ranked at number six in the Sunday Times list of the world’s richest people in 2021.

He is one of dozens of Russian billionaires hit by Western sanctions following the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov is currently believed to be residing in Uzbekistan, according to Der Spiegel, which said he is accused of evading at least €555 million ($534 million) in German taxes since 2014.

The magazine said complications in enforcing economic sanctions in Germany had led investigators to rely heavily on tax law to try to bring suspected violators — including Russian oligarchs — to book.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

German opposition leader slammed over Ukraine ‘welfare tourism’ jibe

The leader of Germany's opposition conservatives apologised on Tuesday after being widely criticised for accusing Ukrainian refugees of "welfare tourism" and taking advantage of the country's hospitality.

Published: 27 September 2022 12:01 CEST
German opposition leader slammed over Ukraine 'welfare tourism' jibe

Friedrich Merz, who took over as the head of Angela Merkel’s party earlier this year, had accused the German government of triggering “social tensions” in Germany with its refugee policies.

In an interview with Bild TV on Monday evening, Merz said special treatment for refugees from Ukraine was leading to “considerable distortions”.

“We are now experiencing welfare tourism among these refugees — to Germany, back to Ukraine, to Germany, back to Ukraine,” he said, suggesting that “a large number are now taking advantage of the system”.

Merz published an apology on Twitter on Tuesday and said he regretted his use of the phrase “welfare tourism”.

“Far be it from me to criticise refugees from Ukraine, who are facing a hard fate. If my choice of words was perceived as hurtful, then I sincerely apologise,” he said.

Merz’s comments had provoked a fierce backlash, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser among those to criticise the 66-year-old.

“Using Ukrainian women and children who have fled Putin’s bombs and tanks to make a political point is shameful,” she wrote on Twitter.

The outgoing Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, also tweeted in response to Merz’s remarks.

READ ALSO: Germany ready to take in Russian deserters, ministers say

“Where does this nonsense about alleged ‘welfare tourism’ of Ukrainian war refugees come from?” he wrote.

Germany has taken in almost one million refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

People from Ukraine can register to get a special status that entitles them to social benefits, medical care and accommodation, as well as access to integration courses.

SHOW COMMENTS