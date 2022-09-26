Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Germany should ditch Christmas lights this year, says environmental group

Germany should go without Christmas light displays this year due to the Ukraine war and subsequent energy crisis, as well as the climate emergency, according to a high profile environmental group.

Published: 26 September 2022 10:06 CEST
Christmas lights on a street in Flensburg during Christmas 2021.
Christmas lights on a street in Flensburg during Christmas 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Benjamin Nolte

German cities and towns are already discussing how to cut back on energy usage during the festive season as the country grapples with fears over a gas shortage and rocketing energy costs. 

Now Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe or DUH) – has said that businesses and households should massively cut down on lighting further in view of the energy crisis – and to protect the environment. 

“This winter, it should be a matter of course to do without Christmas lights in cities as well as those in houses and apartments,” DUH managing director Jürgen Resch told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“In view of the war in Ukraine, the energy shortage, but also for reasons of climate protection, we should pause for a moment,” said Resch.

Environmentalists see the crisis as an opportunity for looking at sustainability and species conservation.

He pointed to the scale of electricity used for light displays during the Christmas season. “Private lighting alone causes electricity consumption of over 600 million kilowatt hours per year – as much as a medium-sized city with 400,000 inhabitants consumes in a year,” Resch said.

“Add to that the potential savings from not having Christmas lights in our cities and towns.”

Resch suggested a different approach this year. “Perhaps this can be reduced to one illuminated tree per community,” he said.

“Consciously doing without (lights) here – saving and showing solidarity – that could make this Christmas season a very special one.”

READ ALSO: What to know about Germany’s energy saving rules

The German government has called on people to cut down on energy consumption as Russia continues to squeeze the supply. 

As The Local has been reporting, districts across the country are considering how to save energy during the darker months. 

Many regions are cutting down on lighting displays or getting rid of ice rinks. 

READ ALSO: German cities look to cut back on Christmas lights amid energy crisis

According to a survey by the trade association, lots of retailers are planning to ditch lights this year because of the sharp rise in electricity costs.

Vocabulary 

Christmas lights – (die) Weihnachtsbeleuchtung 

Climate protection – (der) Klimaschutz

Electricity consumption – (der) Stromverbrauch

Illuminated/lit up – beleuchtet

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

United Arab Emirates to supply Germany with gas, diesel

The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday an "energy security" agreement with Germany to supply liquefied natural gas and diesel as Berlin searches for new power sources to replace Russian supplies.

Published: 25 September 2022 14:52 CEST
United Arab Emirates to supply Germany with gas, diesel

Emirati industry minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber called it a “landmark new agreement” that “reinforces the rapidly growing energy partnership between the UAE and Germany” as he signed the deal, which was witnessed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

Scholz is on a visit to the UAE, where he met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Scholz said he “welcomed” the “energy security” agreement, WAM added.

As part of the deal, the UAE will provide “an LNG cargo for delivery in late 2022, to be used in the commissioning of Germany’s floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuettel”, a North Sea port, the statement added.

UAE state oil company ADNOC completed its first ever direct diesel delivery to Germany earlier this month, and will “supply up to 250,000 tons of diesel per month in 2023”, it said.

The German leader is touring the Gulf in the hope of sealing new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Scholz met in Jeddah with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and later Sunday he was due to fly to gas-rich Qatar to hold talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Energy transition

Scholz’s stop in the UAE included a tour of an environmental project at a mangrove park with Emirati climate change minister Mariam Almheiri.

Almheiri said discussions on Sunday would, in addition to energy security, cover “climate action and economic growth”.

“The UAE believes all three pillars must go hand and hand. We cannot look at one or two of these pillars separately,” she said.

She also reiterated Abu Dhabi’s insistence on “a just transition” away from fossil fuels.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been leading critics of what they describe as “unrealistic” transition models they say have contributed to the current energy crunch.

Scholz told reporters in Abu Dhabi that his country had “made progress on a whole series of projects here in terms of the production and purchase of diesel and gas”, while adding it was determined to avoid energy dependence on Russia in the future.

“The fact that we are dependent on one supplier and also dependent on its decisions will certainly not happen to us again,” he said.

“With the investments that we are now making in Germany, and that will become reality bit by bit next year, we will indeed have an infrastructure for gas imports for Germany, such that we are no longer directly dependent on the specific supplier at the other end of the pipeline, as we are with a pipeline connection.”

His visit to Qatar comes one day after France’s TotalEnergies signed a new $1.5 billion deal to help expand Doha’s natural gas production. Scholz said such projects were “important”.

“We have to ensure that the production of liquefied gas in the world is advanced to such an extent that the high demand that exists can be met — without having to fall back on the production capacities in Russia that have been used so far,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS