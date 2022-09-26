German Chancellor Scholz tests positive for Covid after Gulf tour

The 64-year-old Social Democrat is isolating in his apartment in the chancellery, and will attend meetings online, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
At the weekend, he visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on a hunt for new energy sources after Russia cut gas supplies amid tensions over the Ukraine war.
He signed a deal Sunday for the UAE to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany.
READ ALSO: UAE to supply Germany with gas and diesel
Meanwhile Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, also of the SPD, announced via Twitter on Monday that she had tested positive for Covid.
Jetzt hat mich Corona auch erwischt, zum ersten Mal. Das Virus bleibt tückisch. Passt alle in diesem Herbst gut auf Euch auf!
— Nancy Faeser (@NancyFaeser) September 26, 2022
Member comments