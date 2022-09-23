For members
GERMAN TRADITIONS
10 ways to enjoy autumn like a true German
From scavenging for mushrooms to drinking Apfelwein, autumn is a truly magical season in Germany. Here's how to make the most of the fall months just like the locals do.
Published: 23 September 2022 09:05 CEST
Chestnuts lie on the ground in a park in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini
DISCOVER GERMANY
12 things you should do in Germany at least once
Germany is full of stunning natural landscapes, as well as cultural activities and culinary delights. Here are some of our favourites that you should try doing at least once.
Published: 1 September 2022 11:14 CEST
Updated: 3 September 2022 09:46 CEST
