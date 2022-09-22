For members
PROPERTY
Why Germany’s property boom could be coming to an end
For the first time in over a decade, property sales in Germany appear to be falling, fuelling speculation that the country's soaring real estate market could be experiencing a reversal in fortunes.
Published: 22 September 2022 10:29 CEST
Apartment buildings in Dresden's Old Town. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Robert Michael
PROPERTY
Why house prices in Munich are starting to fall
The real estate market in the southern German state of Bavaria is changing due to the precarious economic situation, a new report has found.
Published: 13 September 2022 12:58 CEST
