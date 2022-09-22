Read news from:
German word of the day: Fordern

This versatile word isn’t quite translatable to English - largely because it has so many implied meanings and uses.

Published: 22 September 2022 15:29 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Fordern?

Fordern often appears in German newspapers when a politician or other public figure wants to advocate strongly for or demand something.

What does it mean?

Depending on the context, fordern is a verb that can mean to call for, support, advocate for or demand something. It can also mean to assert your rights, or to hold someone accountable.

Going back to a political example – just this week, we saw Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey advocate for an energy price cap. One headline read: Giffey fordert ein Energiepreisdeckel which means something like: Giffey calls for an energy price cap.

Berlin public transport authority BVG also ran posters encouraging women to apply by highlighting the extensive career development and support they can expect to receive in a career with BVG.

Many of the posters read Wir fordern Frauen! – to establish the strength and enthusiasm of the promised support for women. Fordern is not usually a word you use when you want to keep your emotion muted or ambiguous.

Instead, it’s typically a stronger, more evocative word. Using fordern to mean “support” implies a stronger, more enthusiastic support than unterstützen, for example – which often sounds more muted.

Precursors to fordern were used in both Old High German and Middle High German, which may account for its many uses.

Use it like this:

You can assert your rights with fordern, with Ich fordere mein Recht, – “I claim my rights.”

And you can “demand” something with fordern. Er forderte eine gerechte Bezahlung simply means “he demands fair payment.”

You can also demand entry somewhere, with “Ich fordere Einlass!” – or “I demand entry!” Although it may not be the best idea to try that at Berlin’s Berghain.

German phrase of the day: O’zapft is

With Oktoberfest back in full swing after a two-year pause, we're looking at an iconic Bavarian beer fest phrase (and a few more you might find helpful).

Published: 19 September 2022 16:02 CEST
Why do I have to know O’zapft is?

Because this is one of the most iconic Oktoberfest sayings. And it’s distinctly Bavarian. 

What does it mean?

O’zapft is is the Bavarian dialect for the German Es ist angezapft, meaning “it’s tapped”.

When the mayor of Munich taps the first beer barrel at 12pm on the first day of Oktoberfest and shouts: O’zapft is! you know that the festival has officially started. 

And it’s actually a bit more than a little tap – the ceremony involves the mayor using a large mallet to tap open the beer keg (as seen in the news report below). 

The tapping tradition dates back to 1950 when, on September 16th, former Munich mayor Thomas Wimmer opened the Munich Electric Fair before rushing over to the Schottenhamel festival tent on the Theresienwiese. He was greeted by reporters and photographers and, with the mallet and tap at the ready, he performed the first official tapping of the barrel at the Oktoberfest.

In the 1980s it became the tradition to offer the Bavarian state premier the first beer from the keg. 

This year tens of thousands of people braved the rain for the first weekend of the festival. It runs until October 3rd. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s famed Oktoberfest opens after two-year pandemic hiatus 

What else might you say at Oktoberfest?

If you want to impress the locals, you’re not going to talk about how much you love Oktoberfest, you’ll call it Wiesn.

A sentence like I moag die Wiesn (“I like Oktoberfest/Wiesn”) will quickly capture those proud Bavarian hearts.

Meanwhile, asking for ein Maß, bitte will get you a litre of beer. 

And before you drink your beer you want to invite your friends to raise their glasses by saying: Trinkspruch. 

And then: Oans, zwoa, g’suffa – which means “one, two, drink!”.

