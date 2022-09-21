Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Scholz calls Putin’s announcements ‘act of desperation’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday condemned President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilisation to support Russia's war in Ukraine and the holding of annexation referendums as an "act of desperation".

Published: 21 September 2022 17:00 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in New York.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in New York. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Scholz insisted Russia “cannot win this criminal war” in Ukraine and that Putin “with his most recent decisions makes everything much worse”.

The German leader said Putin had “from the start completely underestimated Ukrainians’ will to resist” as well as the “unity and determination” of Kyiv’s allies.

“Sham referendums” in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine would “of course never be accepted” by the international community, Scholz said, and would hence be “no justification” for Russia’s “intention, namely to conquer land of its neighbour with violence”.

“In the world in which we live, the law must win out over force and force can never be stronger than the law,” he said.

Germany’s vice chancellor Robert Habeck had earlier slammed the partial military mobilisation as a “bad and wrong step”.

“With the partial mobilisation (Russia) is further escalating this war of aggression that violates international law,” he tweeted.

“A bad and wrong step, which we strongly condemn… We continue to fully support Ukraine.”

Scholz believes the move signals that Russia’s campaign in Ukraine “is not going successfully”, his deputy spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters.

Russia had to pull its troops back from Kyiv early in the war and also did not achieve the successes it hoped for in the east, where Ukraine has mounted a lightning counter-offensive, the spokesman noted.

Ukraine had been “very effective in defending its integrity and sovereignty not least because of the massive… support from countries of the world, especially Germany”, he added.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner told a press conference the mobilisation indicated the war will last for a long time, and “we must adjust politically and economically”.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation early on Wednesday, Putin announced the mobilisation and vowed to use “all available means” to protect Russian territory, after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine suddenly announced the annexation referendums.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

German Foreign Minister urges swift Ukraine tank decision

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for a speedy decision on deliveries of battle tanks requested by Ukraine, adding to the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve the extra support.

Published: 15 September 2022 15:21 CEST
German Foreign Minister urges swift Ukraine tank decision

“In the decisive period that Ukraine is in, I do not think this is a decision you can delay for long,” Baerbock told German daily FAZ in an interview published Thursday.

The decision could however only be made “together in a coalition and internationally”, Baerbock said.

Her words will add to the pressure on Scholz, who has come under fire domestically and abroad for failing to supply the armour requested by Ukraine for its counter-offensive.

Germany has sent dozens of missiles, howitzers and anti-aircraft tanks to the front to support the Ukrainian war effort.

But Berlin has so far drawn the line there and declined to approve the direct transfer of Leopard battle tanks and Marder infantry-fighting vehicles sought by Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have deployed Western-supplied weapons in a dramatic counter-offensive launched at the beginning of September that has seen Kyiv’s troops retake vast swathes of land.

“More weapons are going to come to Ukraine,” said Baerbock’s Green party colleague, Economy Minister Robert Habeck, at a press conference Thursday.

Habeck did not detail which armaments that entails, but said they would be the “right weapons” for the situation.

Speaking on Tuesday, Scholz said Germany had delivered weapons that were “making the difference on the battlefield” but that Germany would not “go it alone” on arms deliveries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has slammed Germany’s reluctance to send the battle tanks, saying there was “not a single rational argument on why these weapons cannot be supplied”.

READ ALSO: Ukraine blasts Germany’s ‘excuses’ over tank deliveries 

SHOW COMMENTS