For members
WORKING IN GERMANY
Will German employers really have to monitor staff working hours?
An overhaul in the way working hours are tracked in Germany is on the cards following a recent court decision. But it remains unclear what it actually means for the world of work. The Local asked experts what's going on, and what happens next.
Published: 20 September 2022 16:42 CEST
A woman demonstrates the method of recording working hours with a chip card. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/PCS Systemtechnik | -
For members
WORKING IN GERMANY
Why German employers will soon have to record staff working hours
Thanks to a landmark court ruling this week, businesses in Germany will soon be required to track the working hours of all of their employees. Here's what employees need to know about the changes.
Published: 16 September 2022 12:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments