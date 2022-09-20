Read news from:
How Germany wants to help small businesses stay afloat

The ruling Social Democrats are concerned that rising energy costs could spur a wave of bankruptcies, particularly among small and medium-sized firms. That’s why they want a temporary suspension of insolvency requirements.

Published: 20 September 2022 14:36 CEST
How Germany wants to help small businesses stay afloat
An application to begin bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings in Germany. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party, the largest in the Bundestag, wants to temporarily suspend the requirement for businesses to file for insolvency, as upcoming winter and rising energy costs wreak havoc on both household and business budgets.

“It seems to me that temporary changes in insolvency law are urgently needed for us to get through the crisis together and preserve jobs,” SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese told the Rheinische Post in Düsseldorf.

Wiese says some businesses in Germany will already be feeling the crunch of rising costs, while still not being able to access any of the federal government’s relief programs.

The German Bundestag has passed around €100 billion in inflation relief packages in total, with the last one totalling €65 million. However, much of the money – including the promised one-off €300 energy payment or the €300 to pensioners – still hasn’t actually been paid out yet.

The SPD says it’s not fair for companies to have to declare insolvency now due to biting costs if government aid later could eventually help them stay afloat. That matters because some relief measures are not available to businesses that have already declared bankruptcy.

“We have to take responsibility here and give these companies a helping hand,” says Wiese.

A recent survey found that about 83 percent of Germans expect there to be job losses this winter due to rising costs and failing businesses.

The SPD parliamentary group has requested that Energy and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Scholz’s Green Vice-Chancellor, put a proposed law together for suspending bankruptcy filings. They say they’re still waiting for a response from Habeck’s office.

Tenants in Germany need eviction protections during energy crisis, says housing boss

German housing experts say tenants who can’t pay additional costs - known as Nebenkosten -- during the energy crisis shouldn’t be evicted.

Published: 20 September 2022 12:30 CEST
Tenants in Germany need eviction protections during energy crisis, says housing boss

The Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) is calling on the German government to give tenants more protections from having their leases terminated if rising prices leave them unable to pay add-on costs (Nebenkosten).

GdW President Axel Gedaschko told Funke Mediengruppe newspapers on Tuesday that housing companies belonging to his association wouldn’t terminate any leases due to late utility bill payments. He says instead that tenants should be able to pay back late costs in instalments over time – with the payment plan determined together with tenants individually.

About 13 million people in Germany live in places owned by one of the 3,000 housing companies belonging to the GdW.

At the same time, slightly more than half of Germany’s 83 million residents rent, rather than own, their home. Already in 2021, one in eight German tenants was financially overburdened due to housing costs.

Partly to help tenants who don’t live in a GdW member place, Gedaschko says the federal government should put a cap on the price of gas used to heat homes.

So far, that’s something Economics Minister Robert Habeck has ruled out, saying that the government’s relief packages are already designed to help people offset rising costs.

The German Tenants’ Association says protections need to go even further. “What we really need is a moratorium on terminations, like the ones we saw at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” President Lukas Siebenkotten told the Funke papers.

But there’s no sign yet that the government is willing to go that far.

For now, Federal Building Minister Clara Geywitz says she’s in favour of extending the grace period for late payments.

At the moment, tenants who have been served with an eviction notice due to unpaid bills have two months to pay back any arrears. If they do that, it voids that eviction notice and they can stay.

Geywitz says she wants to make this grace period longer and have it apply it more situations. But the federal cabinet of ministers would still need to agree to this step.

Some tenants in Germany facing steep rent increases

People with rental contracts that are indexed to inflation (indexmiete) are particularly affected by rising costs, with their rent going up at the rate of inflation–or as high as 8 percent next year. 

The German Tenants Association called for a freeze on indexed contracts earlier this year, while rent policy spokespeople Bernhard Daldrup for the Social Democrats and Canam Bayram for the Greens have already called for a limit on how much landlords can raise indexed contracts by.

However, the liberal Free Democrats have been cold on the idea recently, saying the government’s relief packages will help address these costs by allowing people to hold on to more of their money through tax relief measures.

