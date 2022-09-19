Read news from:
German phrase of the day: O’zapft is

With Oktoberfest back in full swing after a two-year pause, we're looking at an iconic Bavarian beer fest phrase (and a few more you might find helpful).

Published: 19 September 2022 16:02 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I have to know O’zapft is?

Because this is one of the most iconic Oktoberfest sayings. And it’s distinctly Bavarian. 

What does it mean?

O’zapft is is the Bavarian dialect for the German Es ist angezapft, meaning “it’s tapped”.

When the mayor of Munich taps the first beer barrel at 12pm on the first day of Oktoberfest and shouts: O’zapft is! you know that the festival has officially started. 

And it’s actually a bit more than a little tap – the ceremony involves the mayor using a large mallet to tap open the beer keg (as seen in the news report below). 

The tapping tradition dates back to 1950 when, on September 16th, former Munich mayor Thomas Wimmer opened the Munich Electric Fair before rushing over to the Schottenhamel festival tent on the Theresienwiese. He was greeted by reporters and photographers and, with the mallet and tap at the ready, he performed the first official tapping of the barrel at the Oktoberfest.

In the 1980s it became the tradition to offer the Bavarian state premier the first beer from the keg. 

This year tens of thousands of people braved the rain for the first weekend of the festival. It runs until October 3rd. 

What else might you say at Oktoberfest?

If you want to impress the locals, you’re not going to talk about how much you love Oktoberfest, you’ll call it Wiesn.

A sentence like I moag die Wiesn (“I like Oktoberfest/Wiesn”) will quickly capture those proud Bavarian hearts.

Meanwhile, asking for ein Maß, bitte will get you a litre of beer. 

And before you drink your beer you want to invite your friends to raise their glasses by saying: Trinkspruch. 

And then: Oans, zwoa, g’suffa – which means “one, two, drink!”.

German word of the day: Totsparen

Fed up with politicians making silly financial decisions? Then this German word could soon be your best friend.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:20 CEST
Why do I need to know Totsparen?

Because it’s a helpful word to know both in the corporate world and the world of politics, and you’ll definitely impress your German friends if you use it in a debate or a discussion about current affairs. 

What does it mean?

If you know the words Tot (dead or death) and sparen (to save money), it shouldn’t be too tricky to guess what Totsparen means. Used mostly in the context of government spending, it refers to the phenomenon of cutting budgets so much that things start to fall apart – in other words, saving to death. 

It’s a criticism that’s often levelled at previous German governments who slashed funding for the Bundeswehr (army) to such an extent that many believe it’s currently unfit for purpose.

Totsparen also cropped up frequently when countries were putting austerity policies in place after the financial crisis. One Deutschlandfunk headline in 2015 read: “Griechenland: Gesundschrumpfen oder Totsparen?” (Greece: Shrinking healthily or saving to death?), referring to the strict spending rules that the country was placed under following a bailout from the European Central Back and the International Monetary Fund. 

Less often, the word is also used to describe over-zealous budget cuts in other contexts, such as a business laying off so many staff that they can no longer operate properly. 

In true German style, the word is basically a snappy neologism based on the phrase: “etwas zu Tode sparen” (to save/economise something to death). It’s not clear when the idiom first started being used as a verb, but it’s a classic example of how simple it can be to create new words in the German language.

Use it like this:

Ich befürchte, dass die Bund die Digitalisierung totsparen wird.

I’m concerned that the federal government is going to economise digitalisation to death.

Der Chef hat unser Projekt noch wieder zu Tode gespart.  

The boss has economised our project into the ground yet again. 

