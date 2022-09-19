Read news from:
German central bank sees signs of recession ‘multiplying’

The German central bank said Monday it was increasingly likely that Europe's largest economy would shrink for a "prolonged" period as Russia throttled energy supplies to the continent.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:19 CEST
A person carries shopping bags in Hanover.
A person carries shopping bags in Hanover. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

“The signs of a recession for the German economy are multiplying,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report, warning of a “broad-based and prolonged decline in economic output”.

The likely slump was above all down to “supply-side constraints”, namely reduced deliveries of energy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has dwindled supplies of gas to Europe and kept the Nord Stream pipeline shut since the end of August, heaping pressure on Germany’s economy.

Germany had been highly reliant on Russian energy imports to power its industry and heat its homes, with 55 percent of its gas coming from Russia before the outbreak of the war.

German GDP grew fractionally by 0.1 percent between April and June, but an increasing number of economic indicators, such as business and consumer
confidence, have begun to flash red.

The economy would likely shrink “slightly” in the third quarter of the year, the Bundesbank said, before a “marked” drop over the last three months of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

The Russian gas supply stop meant that the situation on gas markets was “very tense”, it said.

Germany could “avoid formal rationing” of the fuel, but necessary reductions in consumption would lead companies to limit or pause production, the central bank predicted.

The impact was unlikely to be as bad as an “adverse scenario” sketched out by the Bundesbank in June, which foresaw the economy shrinking by 3.2 percent
in 2023, it said.

“The outlook is however extremely uncertain,” the Bundesbank said.

The reduction in gas supplies has sent prices for the fuel and for electricity rocketing, spurring decades-high inflation rates.

Consumer prices rose at a 7.9-percent rate in Germany in August, well above the two-percent target of the European Central Bank.

Germany ‘faces recession’ as energy crisis bites

Germany will fall into recession next year, a leading think-tank warned Monday, with Europe's biggest economy facing soaring inflation as Russia slashes energy supplies.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:36 CEST
The Ifo institute expects the German economy to shrink 0.3 percent in 2023 – slashing its forecast by four percentage points from a previous prediction in June.

Inflation is expected to hit 8.1 percent this year and 9.3 percent next year, it said.

“We are heading into a winter recession,” said Timo Wollmershaeuser, Ifo’s head of forecasts.

“The cuts in gas supplies from Russia over the summer and the drastic price increases they triggered are wreaking havoc on the economic recovery following the coronavirus.”

Real household incomes and purchasing power will drop sharply, the think-tank warned.

There is likely to be a “return to normal” in 2024 with 1.8 percent growth and 2.5 percent inflation, Wollmershaeuser said.

At the start of September, Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Europe via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline saying it would be
under repair for an unspecified period.

The shutdown accentuates an energy crisis in Germany, long reliant on Russian gas, and across Europe, with Moscow accused of using energy as a weapon amid tensions over the Ukraine war.

German inflation hit 7.9 percent in August, and earlier this month the government unveiled a new multi-billion-euro relief package to help households cope with soaring prices.

Last week, the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by a record 75 basis points as its seeks to battle sky-high inflation across the eurozone and said more increases were to come.

