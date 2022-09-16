For members
Why German employers will soon have to record staff working hours
Thanks to a landmark court ruling this week, businesses in Germany will soon be required to track the working hours of all of their employees. Here's what employees need to know about the changes.
Published: 16 September 2022 12:02 CEST
An employees clocks in at work. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt
‘More jobs in English’: How Germany could attract international workers
Germany is overhauling its immigration system as it struggles with a huge worker shortage. We spoke to an expert to ask how the country can attract more people - and compete with other popular expat destinations like the US or the Netherlands.
Published: 16 September 2022 10:06 CEST
