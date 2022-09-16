Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WORKING IN GERMANY

Why German employers will soon have to record staff working hours

Thanks to a landmark court ruling this week, businesses in Germany will soon be required to track the working hours of all of their employees. Here's what employees need to know about the changes.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:02 CEST
An employees clocks in at work
An employees clocks in at work. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

What’s happening?

This week, the Federal Labour Court (BAG) declared that employers in Germany should be recording the working hours of all of their employees. The decision dates back to a 2019 ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which stated that member states should be implementing systems to record how many hours per week employees were working.

Until recently, however, nothing was done in Germany to enforce the new rules. The decision reached by the Federal Labour Court this week is set to change all that.

Why would they want to track people’s working hours?

According to the ECJ, the main reason is to protect employees from excessive working hours and unpaid overtime.

Under a so-called trust-based system, where employees are simply expected to complete the hours in their contract, it can be easier for overtime to go unnoticed and for breaches of labour laws to slip under the radar. 

When working schedules are systematically recorded, the ECJ argues, this is far less likely to happen. 

READ ALSO: ‘Language is a huge barrier’: What it’s like for internationals working in Germany

OK. But what rules are in place right now?

At the moment, companies in Germany aren’t required to keep a record of their employees’ working hours – though there are some exceptions.

For example, under the Minimum Wage Act, businesses are required to track the hours of their employees on minimum wage. In certain sectors such as the construction and catering industries, hours are also recorded to prevent illegal or exploitative working practices. Employers are also expected to make a record when their employees work on Sundays or public holidays or do any overtime (i.e. working more than eight hours a day). 

However, there’s no blanket obligation for employers to keep track of their employees’ working schedules, meaning most tend to rely on the trust-based system. 

Waiter in a German restaurant

A waiter brings two plates of food to a table. Restaurants already track employee hours in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Vogl

Am I going to have to start clocking in at the office, then?

That could be one option, but it’s possible that businesses will try to come up with something a little more hi-tech than that. However, the Working Hours Act isn’t specific about what method businesses should use to record their employees’ rotas, so both handwritten and electronic tracking are an option. 

Based on what some businesses already do, timesheets, Excel tables and apps for time recording are all possible. However, the ECJ’s ruling does stipulate that the system should be both traceable and forgery-proof – so that’s something employers will have to watch out for. 

How will this affect my working life?

According to Gregor Thüsing, professor of labour law at the University of Bonn, the ruling could make a sea change in how employers relate to their employees. While industries like gastronomy have been recording the working hours of their employers for some time, this is now set to be broadened out to the some 45 million employees across Germany, Thüsing told Tagesschau.

Many people are used to the trust-based model, where employees can make independent decisions on their working time. Following BAG’s ruling, this is likely to come to an end. 

Experts predict that two key things are likely to happen at this point: employee rights are likely to be strengthened in some respects, while employers will also have much more oversight of their employees’ working lives. 

According to the Federal Statistics Office, 4.5 million people in Germany worked overtime last year – and a fifth of those did so for no extra pay. BAG hopes that the new time-tracking rule will put an end to this kind of exploitation and the normalisation of excessive working hours.

On the flip side, bosses may be tempted to get much stricter with their employees and exercise much more control over their schedules. 

READ ALSO: Bildungsurlaub: What is Germany’s ‘education holiday’ and how can I use it?

But I work from home. Can I still do that?

It’s unclear at the moment how the ruling will be implemented alongside the shift towards more flexible working arrangements. During the pandemic, working from home became the norm for many office workers, and a large number of businesses have opted to keep remote working in place even after Covid measures were relaxed.

Now, some critics fear that the ruling could spell an end to this kind of popular arrangement since employers will need to ensure their employees aren’t working excessive hours remotely. 

However, Anja Piel, an executive board member of the Confederation of German Trade Unions (DGB), believes the two things have nothing to do with one another. 

“Working time recording must not be equated with presence in one place – for example, the office,” she told Tagesschau.

It’s likely that these questions will need to be ironed out once a more detailed framework is drawn up by the government. 

Woman works on laptop at home

A woman works on a laptop at home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CLARK | CLARK

When do employers have to implement the ruling?

This also isn’t clear right now – though BAG has said that there’s no huge rush to implement the change, based on the ECJ ruling.

Germany is also some way off from being able to implement widespread tracking of employees’ hours. For a start, businesses will need much clear guidelines on the systems they’ll need to use and the rules they’ll need to follow before they can begin changing their practices. 

The Labour Ministry also wants to examine the reasoning behind the BAG ruling, which is expected to be published in November. 

READ ALSO: Jobs in Germany: Should foreign workers join a union?

What are people saying?

So far, the ruling has had a slightly mixed receptions from both politicians and lobbyists. 

Unsurprisingly, employers are particularly unhappy about the extra administrative burden they’ll be required to take on.

Steffen Kampeter, Managing Director of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA), described the BAG’s decision on the recording of working hours as “hasty and not well thought-out”, adding that the move would harm the German economy.

However, unions have been arguing for some time that trust-based working can disadvantage employees and lead to exploitation – so they’re likely to welcome the move.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has so far responded cautiously to the ruling. Speaking to Tagesschau, he said it was important to ensure that people were not cheated out of their wages by manipulating working time. However, care must be taken to ensure that – if the ruling requires implementation in legislation – this is done “as unbureaucratically as possible”, he added. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN GERMANY

‘More jobs in English’: How Germany could attract international workers

Germany is overhauling its immigration system as it struggles with a huge worker shortage. We spoke to an expert to ask how the country can attract more people - and compete with other popular expat destinations like the US or the Netherlands.

Published: 16 September 2022 10:06 CEST
'More jobs in English': How Germany could attract international workers

As the Local has been reporting, Germany is currently facing a significant worker shortage.

We spoke to Panu Poutvaara, Professor of Economics at the University of Munich and Director of the Ifo Center for International Institutional Comparisons and Migration Research to find out if Germany’s immigration policies are affecting this and how they could be improved.

The Local: Why is there currently such a shortage of workers in Germany?

Panu Poutvaara: Before the pandemic, the German economy was actually doing very well. After the 2008 financial crisis, in fact, it was one of the best performing European economies which meant that the need for workers increased and this trend has been growing for the last 14 years.

Now, there are more people entering retirement than there are entering the workforce.

Which sectors are seeing worker shortages?

With an ageing population, there is a growing demand for workers in healthcare and in old age care.

But there is also a lack of skilled workers such as tradesmen, plumbers, and electricians. IT specialists are also in high demand globally, which means that there is a lot of international competition, particularly from the US.

A woman uses her kitchen worktop as a standing desk while working from home.

A woman uses her kitchen worktop as a standing desk while working from home. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach

Is Germany an attractive place for foreigners to come and work?

Germany certainly has a lot of opportunities to offer and, in terms of the total number of immigrants, Germany has become one of the most popular destinations worldwide.

But there are also significant disadvantages for foreigners moving to Germany.

For IT specialists, for example, the US is a more attractive prospect for many people, especially from countries like India that also have English as an official language. Furthermore, salaries are higher and taxes are lower in the US than in Germany and American companies are the market leaders in these sectors.

Do you think language is a big issue then, in terms of putting people off coming to Germany?

Yes, and I think Germany needs to be more flexible with its language requirements. In fact, I expect the current government to propose acknowledging English skills in the immigration process, in addition to German skills.

The Netherlands, for example, have an advantage over Germany in that is much easier to live there without speaking the local language and most services are available also in English.

READ ALSO: ‘Appointments in English’: How Germany wants to attract talent from abroad

In my opinion, it would be good to have more jobs in English too, as far as possible. This would mean that employers should think about whether German is really necessary to be able to do the jobs they’re recruiting for.

What other things do you think Germany could do to encourage immigration?

One thing would be to improve the immigration process. I know that a lot of people currently face very long waiting times at the German embassies, and this presents an unnecessary hurdle that could quite easily be alleviated.

Another thing that Germany could do, would be to broaden the offer of German language learning in foreign countries.

For professions like healthcare, it’s imperative that workers speak German so that they can communicate with their patients. Therefore, it would be good to offer young internationals the chance to learn German in their home countries.

The Goethe institute around the world has the potential to improve such offers, to strengthen partnerships with countries like India and offer students German language learning programmes.

READ ALSO: Germany looks to foreign workers to ease ‘dramatic’ worker shortage

Panu Poutvaara, Professor of Economics at the University of Munich and Director of the Ifo Center for International Institutional Comparisons and Migration Research.

Panu Poutvaara, Professor of Economics at the University of Munich and Director of the Ifo Center for International Institutional Comparisons and Migration Research. Photo courtesy of Panu Poutvaara.

What do you think about the new points-based immigration system that the German government recently announced?

I welcome it. It’s an improvement.

The proposals aren’t fully fleshed out yet, and it will be interesting to see how the points system will work exactly in case of excess demand in a given year. Will preference be given to those who get the highest number of points, or is everyone who has the required number of points allowed to come until the quota is reached?

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s points-based immigration plans

One thing that is good about the proposals is that they also target less qualified people and not just those with a certain type of education.

As part of plans to overhaul immigration laws, Germany is planning to allow non-EU nationals to hold multiple citizenships. Do you think the proposed changes could help attract more skilled workers to the country?

I think it will clearly have some effect, but that it’s not the most important factor.

The problem is that some of the countries from which migrants are coming, such as India, don’t allow dual citizenship themselves.

I think reducing bureaucratic hurdles and speeding up the process of giving visas to people who want to come to Germany from non-EU countries, will have a bigger impact than offering dual citizenship.

Are there any other factors that could help alleviate the worker shortage?

Another thing to mention is that Germany still has a challenge when it comes to integrating people who are already in the country.

Unemployment rates are higher among refugees and Germany should definitely try to improve labour force participation in this section of society. 

READ ALSO: ‘Happy to work here’: How refugees in Germany are easing labour shortage

I welcome government plans to give people who initially came to Germany as asylum seekers before January 1st, 2017 and who have been given only temporary permission to stay, an opportunity to obtain permanent permission to stay, provided that they find a job and learn German.

SHOW COMMENTS