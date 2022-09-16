For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Do I get Germany’s €300 energy relief payment if I’m out of work?
Germany's €300 taxable payment is going out to employees starting this month. But what happens to people who are currently out of work?
Published: 16 September 2022 17:09 CEST
A person holds a wallet with cash. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler
ENERGY
Germany seizes Russian energy firm’s subsidiaries
Berlin on Friday took control of the German operations of Russian oil firm Rosneft to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Published: 16 September 2022 09:41 CEST
