Germany seizes Russian energy firm’s subsidiaries

Berlin on Friday took control of the German operations of Russian oil firm Rosneft to secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Published: 16 September 2022 09:41 CEST
Crude oil processing facilities on the site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH in Schwedt/Oder.
Crude oil processing facilities on the site of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH in Schwedt/Oder. To secure the operation of refineries, the German government is placing crude oil importers Rosneft Deutschland (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH under control of the Federal Network Agency. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Rosneft’s German subsidiaries, which account for about 12 percent of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.

“The trust management will counter the threat to the security of energy supply,” it said.

The seizures come as Germany is scrambling to wean itself off its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Moscow has stopped natural gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The move covers the companies Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) and thereby their corresponding stakes in three refineries: PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil.

Fears had been running high particularly for PCK Schwedt, which is close to the Polish border and supplies around 90 percent of the oil used in Berlin and the surrounding region, including Berlin-Brandenburg international airport.

The refineries’ operations had been disrupted as the German government decided to slash Russian oil imports, with an aim to halt them completely by year’s end.

By taking control of the sites, the German authorities can then run the refining operations using crude from countries other than Russia.

Energy earthquake

Russia’s war in Ukraine has set off an energy earthquake in Europe and especially in Germany, with prices skyrocketing as Moscow dwindled supplies.

Germany has found itself severely exposed given its heavy reliance on Russian gas.

Moscow had also built up a grip over Germany’s oil refineries, pipelines and other gas infrastructure through energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom over the years.

Energy deals with Russia were long seen as part of a German policy of keeping the peace through cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The cheap energy supplied by Russia was also key in keeping German exports competitive. As a result, the share of Russian gas in Germany had grown to 55 percent of total imports before the Ukraine war.

But that approach has come back to haunt Germany.

In early April, the German government took the unprecedented step of temporarily taking control of Gazprom’s German subsidiary, after an opaque transfer of ownership of the company sent alarm bells ringing in Berlin.

Germany has also been scrambling to find new sources of energy as deliveries from Russia have dwindled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The German government has also taken the stark step of firing up mothballed coal power plants, while putting two of its nuclear power plants on standby through April, rather than phasing them out completely as planned by year’s end.

MONEY

Payment for Germany’s gas levy not due until ‘end of October’

Payments from consumers in Germany to gas importers via a surcharge will be due later than planned, according to a government draft paper.

Published: 15 September 2022 16:24 CEST
Payment for Germany's gas levy not due until 'end of October'

The levy will see ordinary people bear some of the soaring costs that gas importers are dealing with as energy prices shoot up because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent squeeze on gas exports to Europe by Russia. 

It is set to be imposed from October 1st and is aimed at propping up the German energy market.

However, a draft document seen by several German media organisations shows that the government is planning to delay the payments due from customers.

The advance payments for October and November should “not be due before October 31st, 2022”, say the draft plans from the Federal Ministry of Economics dated Monday.

According to the current legal situation, advance payments could be possible in September. 

However, it appears that the levy is still set to come into force at the start of October, even if the payment is delayed.

All gas customers will have to pay an additional 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour from October, which means an extra burden of several hundred euros per household. The surcharge is in place until April 1st 2024, and is subject to adjustment every three months. 

At the same time, VAT on gas consumption will be reduced by the government.

‘Murky’

However, it emerged recently that some companies who have registered to receive a share of the levy include some who have not been struggling in the current situation. 

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck recently admitted mistakes in the design of the levy.

Habeck said that the main focus had been on preventing a collapse of gas supplies in Germany, but that insufficient attention had been paid to the problem of “free riders”. He said improvements would be made.

The opposition Christian Democrats are opposed to the gas levy. CDU parliamentary group vice chairman Jens Spahn told DPA the situation remained “murky” and called for the levy to be shelved. 

Vocabulary

Advance payments – (die) Abschlagszahlungen 

Due – fällig

Extra/additional burden – (die) Zusatzbelastung

Gas consumption – (der) Gasverbrauch

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

