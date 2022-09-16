Read news from:
German pharmacies see supply shortage of around 250 medications

German pharmacies are sounding the alarm due to a shortage of items including high blood pressure medications, fever syrups and ibuprofen.

Published: 16 September 2022 12:38 CEST
View of a shelf with medicines against coughs and colds in a pharmacy.
View of a shelf with medicines against coughs and colds in a pharmacy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Friso Gentsch

The head of the German Pharmacist’s Association is warning of a “timebomb” on supply shortages in the country’s pharmacies.

Hans-Peter Hubmann, chairman of the Deutscher Apothekerverband (DAV), says pharmacies around the country are increasingly seeing delivery delays or simply running out of medications.

“Right now there’s about 250 medications listed as being simply undeliverable,” he said as the DAV prepared to mark World Patient Safety Day on Saturday.

Some medication shortages have been going on for months, or even years in some cases, said Hubmann, but the problem has recently gotten worse. DAV reports there was an absolute shortage of the tamoxifen breast cancer drug in both April and May, leaving the patients affected with little recourse at that time.

Shortages are also not simply in niche drugs, but in stocks of medications that are widely used, such as children’s fever syrup, blood pressure medications, and painkillers.

“There’s always a few bottlenecks here and there because of a supplier failure, but less than half the products currently affected had shortages five years ago,” he said.

The DAV says China’s current ‘zero-Covid’ approach has made the problem worse because many producers no longer find it economical to produce certain medicines in Europe. Fever syrup, to use one example, is under a price cap – limiting the incentive to produce it in Europe. With active ingredients produced in China or other East Asian countries, the lockdowns at Chinese ports prevent certain medicines from being shipped to Europe in a timely manner.

“That’s why we’ve been demanding that active ingredient production takes place in Europe again,” Hubmann said, asking for politicians to create incentives for companies to do so.

However, he says that even if they did, it would take five to 10 years for the supply problems to alleviate. “That doesn’t happen overnight,” he says.

Berlin doctors shut doors to protest draft health insurance law

Around 2,000 doctors in the German capital shut their offices Wednesday for a one-day protest against a federal draft law that could make it harder for new patients to get timely appointments.

Published: 7 September 2022 11:58 CEST
With around 7,000 practices in Berlin in total, the 2,000 closed practices represent just under a third of all doctor offices in the city. Last week, patients at these practices with appointments scheduled for Wednesday, September 7th received phone calls telling them to rebook for another day.

The temporary closure is part of a mass protest against a new federal draft law from federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). If passed, Lauterbach’s plan would cancel the “new patient” regulation passed in 2019. That law tried to make it easier for incoming patients to get appointments—by giving additional financial incentives to doctors willing to take on new patients.

To help control costs, German law limits the number of consultation hours or patient appointments a doctor gets paid for by the public health insurance funds (Krankenkassen). Before 2019, this cap stood at 20 consultation hours a week. The new patient regulation raised this cap to 25 hours and made extra money available to doctors taking new patients.

Lauterbach now wants to cancel this due to the financial strain Covid-19 put on Germany’s health system. If he does so, the cap will go back down to 20 hours and the extra money for new patient care will end, reducing the number of available appointments patients can book.

Kassenärztliche Vereinigung (KV) Berlin — an association of doctors covered by German public health insurers — called for the protest, arguing that the situation was already dire in the capital. Many doctor practices in Berlin are already turning new patients away, while at some offices, appointments need to be made weeks or even a month in advance.

KV Berlin says Lauterbach’s plans will only make that worse. “Medical care for new patients in particular would quite possible be limited again,” KV Berlin said in a statement, adding that new patients would probably find it even harder to find new practices or get timely appointments.

Patients needing emergency care on September 7th were asked to seek it directly from KV Berlin or to visit the emergency room at their nearest hospital. 

