POLITICS

German armed forces must become Europe’s ‘best equipped’, says Scholz

Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe's security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday, vowing to turn its armed forces into the "best equipped" on the continent.

Published: 16 September 2022 11:53 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

Underlining that Vladimir Putin’s Russia now poses the “biggest threat” to NATO, Scholz said Europe has to be prepared to face up to the challenge.

“We are making it convincingly clear: Germany is ready to take on leading responsibility for the security of our continent,” he said at an army congress.

“As the most populous country with the greatest economic power and as a country in the middle of the continent, our army must become the cornerstone of conventional defence in Europe, the best equipped force in Europe.”

Scholz said the German army had for too long taken on other roles like “drilling wells, ensuring humanitarian help, stemming floods, also helping with vaccinations during the pandemic”.

“But that is not your core mission,” he said. “The core task of the Bundeswehr is the defence of freedom in Europe.”

Haunted by two world wars, Germany has always trod lightly and quietly on the world stage when it came to conflicts and military matters.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Scholz’s government to tear up long held defence and foreign policies.

Days after Russia soldiers marched into Ukraine, Scholz announced a 100-billion-euro ($113-billion) fund to beef up Germany’s military defences and offset decades of chronic underfunding.

The financial bazooka for the Bundeswehr has since been written into the German constitution.

Europe’s biggest economy will also bring military spending to two percent of gross domestic product after years of underinvestment that has irked NATO partners.

ENERGY

Germany’s Scholz wants energy market reform in place ‘this winter’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he wanted to hurry through reforms to the energy market to ease steep rises in the price of electricity ahead of the coming European winter.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:39 CEST
Germany's Scholz wants energy market reform in place 'this winter'

Russia has dwindled supplies of gas to Europe following the invasion of Ukraine, sending the price for the fuel soaring and dragging up the cost of electricity in its wake.

Non-gas electricity companies, such as nuclear, solar or renewable firms, had been able to “make extra profits because the price is determined by the electricity produced with gas”, Scholz said in a speech in Berlin.

Germany and the European Union have developed proposals to cream off windfall profits from non-gas producers to ease the pressure on consumers and companies sinking under the weight of soaring bills.

“We will now push this through with great speed so that we can relieve the burden,” Scholz said.

 “You can be sure that this will happen at the speed necessary to get it under control this winter,” Scholz said.

Germany has raced to fill up its gas storage tanks ahead of the energy-intensive season and rushed to build gas terminals to import new
supplies from elsewhere.

Europe’s biggest economy has also restarted mothballed coal power plants, and earlier this month decided to keep two nuclear plants on stand-by through mid-April instead of completely ending the usage of atomic energy by the end of the year.

The government has also unveiled a €65 billion plan to ease the pressure of energy-price inflation, including cash for pensioners and
students.

But warnings are mounting Germany is heading for a recession, with influential think-tank the Ifo institute predicting Monday the economy will shrink by 0.3 percent next year.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said a downturn could be prevented if energy prices were brought down, although it would be “hard” and “demanding”.

“We can of course work against it. And if we now seriously discuss economic aid, energy price brakes and the correct political measures, then of course we can avert it,” he said.

The sharp increase in the cost of electricity was the “biggest challenge” for Germany’s flagship auto industry, the VDA industry association said Tuesday.

Around 95 percent of companies surveyed by the VDA said they were heavily or very heavily burdened by rising prices, making Germany “uncompetitive”, in the opinion of the lobby group.

