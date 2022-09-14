Read news from:
WORKING IN GERMANY

Do Germany’s unemployment benefit proposals go far enough?

Germany is debating the proposed reforms to the unemployment system, known as Bürgergeld. But with the cost of living spiralling upwards, some argue that they don’t go far enough, while others say it could encourage some people not to get a job.

Published: 14 September 2022 11:40 CEST
A hand holds various euro cent coins.
A hand holds various euro cent coins. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

On January 1st next year, Germany will launch its shake-up of the unemployment benefits system, replacing unemployment benefit II (commonly known as Hartz IV) with Bürgergeld – citizens’ income or allowance.

The new scheme proposed by Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is considered the biggest social reform in almost two decades, and he hopes that the German cabinet will agree on the points laid out in his draft bill on Wednesday.

Social welfare associations, business experts and industry associations have been voicing their options on the proposals too. For some, the plans go far too far, for others not far enough.

What are the key proposals?

The core concept of the benefits shake-up is to make the system fairer and to move away from the harsh approach that the previous Hartz IV system was associated with.

To this end, claimants who don’t cooperate with the job centre will face fewer sanctions than in the current system and the options for reducing benefits will be severely restricted. In future, for example, only limited reductions in benefits will be possible in the first six months if someone misses appointments at the job centre. Recipients will also not have to worry about having to move to smaller accommodation or having assets below €60,000 being touched by the state.

According to the new plans, the monthly standard rate for single adult claimants will also increase from €449 to €502. The Labour Minister also wants to change the method by which the citizens’ income will be adjusted to inflation in the future: so that the rates would be based on the upcoming rate of inflation, rather than the current system whereby the adjustment happens retrospectively.

Why are people criticising the proposals?

When the Labour Minister announced the new plans for the unemployment benefit changes back in July, the reaction from social welfare organisations was largely positive.

But now, with a recession on the horizon and energy costs going through the roof, the plans are seen by some as not going far enough.

In particular, the news that the monthly rates will be increased by only €50 a month has been met with criticism by social welfare associations.

The managing director of the Joint Parity Association, Ulrich Schneider, called the increase a “bad joke”. Referring to a study on the effects of the Hartz IV system – according to which almost half of the households surveyed don’t manage to get by on the benefits payments, he said: “People are being driven into debt because Hartz IV is definitely not enough.”

Chairwoman of the Social Association of Germany (SoVD), Michaela Engelmeier, told the Berliner Morgenpost that she was “disappointed” by the proposed monthly rate. She demanded that the rate be increased to €650 from January 1st and that recipients get an extra €100 immediately.

“Those affected are already suffering from exploding prices and ever-increasing inflation,” she said.

Meanwhile, deputy leader of the Die Linke (The Left party), Susanne Ferschl, called the citizens’ income “poverty by law”. She told the Augsburger Allgemeine that the planned increase only compensates for inflation-related additional costs and that the standard rate should be increased by €200 plus electricity costs.

What does the business community say about the Bürgergeld plans?

On the other side of the fence, some business leaders have been slamming the reforms, saying that the changes will reduce the incentive for claimants to find work.

The most prominent of these is the president of the Skilled Trades Association, Hans Peter Wollseifer. He told the Rheinische Post: “The improvements for recipients in terms of the sheltered assets, the elimination of sanctions, the significant increase in the standard rate, the complete assumption of the sharp rise in heating costs – all of this will mean that for more people than before, not working will be more worthwhile than working.”

This opinion has been widely mocked online, with commentators pointing out that €502 is hardly a desirable monthly income.

Meanwhile, the social policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Stephan Stracke has also claimed that the changes will disincentivise workers, telling the Rheinische Post: “With Bürgergeld, not working becomes significantly more attractive.”

“This leads to the fact that some recipients of Bürgergeld are better off than some people who work and thus finance this social benefit with their tax money. This is a justice issue,” he said.

WORKING IN GERMANY

Which public holidays are coming up in Germany?

Now that summer is over, many people will be wondering when the next holidays are coming up. Depending on where you live in Germany, you might be pleasantly surprised.

Published: 13 September 2022 17:26 CEST
Which public holidays are coming up in Germany?

World Children’s Day – Tuesday, September 20th

Where: Thuringia

If you live in the state of Thuringia, you can look forward to a day off work or school next week.  

Established by the United Nations in 1954, World Children’s Day honours children as the future of society and is intended to draw attention to the rights of children, focus on their individual needs and make political demands on their behalf.

Children hold up banners in front of the Reichstag with their demands on World Children’s Day, 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The state of Thuringia decided to make Weltkindertag a public holiday in 2019, hoping that the day off would draw attention to the needs of children and families, and encourage parents to spend more time with their children.

As the holiday falls on a Tuesday, if you’re living in Thuringia, why not take a Brückentag (bridge day) and enjoy a four-day weekend?

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

Family time – (die) Familienzeit

Child rights – (die) Kinderrechte

German Unity Day – Monday, October 3rd

Where: Nationwide

The next nationwide public holiday to put in your calendar is October 3rd, when the country celebrates German Unity Day.

Tag der deutschen Einheit – German Unity Day – celebrates the date that the GDR officially ceased to exist as a sovereign state and rejoined the Federal Republic of Germany in 1990. Since then, Germany has been reunited as the Bundesrepublik and the date is celebrated every year with a holiday in every federal state.

This year it lands on a Monday meaning that many people will get a long weekend. 

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

Reunification – (die) Wiedervereinigung

Fall of the Berlin Wall – (der) Mauerfall

All Saints’ Day – Tuesday, November 1st

Where: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland

The history of All Saints’ Day goes right back to the birth of Christianity, as it was originally a day of commemoration for martyrs who were killed because of their Christian faith when it was introduced in the 4th century.

Nowadays, in Germany, the feast day is celebrated every year on November 1st, with masses and remembrance services in cemeteries to remember the dead.

Two roses and a candle on a grave in the West Cemetery in Munich on November 1st, 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

On All Saints’ Day, it’s customary to decorate graves of the deceased with flowers, candles and even food and drink.

While the day is recognised as a religious feast day throughout Germany, only the more traditionally Catholic states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland offer a public holiday. 

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

To commemorate someone/something – jemaden/etwas gedenken

Grave – (die) Grabe

Day of Prayer and Repentance – Wednesday, November 16th

Where: Saxony and Bavaria (for school children)

Every year, the Wednesday before Totensonntag  (the Sunday of the dead – this year November 20th) – is known as the Day of Prayer and Repentance.

Historically, Buß und Bettag was a call to the nation to pray together and confess sins, in the hope that this would prevent future disasters.

Today, the holiday is used for reflection on individual and social issues and many Protestant congregations hold services on this day for this purpose.

Up until 1995, the religious holiday was a national holiday, but now it is only a day off for everyone in Saxony and for school children in Bavaria.

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

To pray – beten

To confess sins – die Sünde bekennen

Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25th

Where: Nationwide

One of the most important days in the Christian calendar, the celebration which commemorates the birth of Jesus is always a nationwide public holiday in Germany.

Candles decorate a Christmas tree in a living room. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

But, unlike, for example, in the UK, if it falls on a weekend, it’s not compensated for with a free weekday in the following week. That’s sadly the case this year, as the 25th will fall on a Sunday.  

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

Christmas day – der erste Weihnachtstag

Boxing Day – Monday, December 26th 

Boxing day – or as it’s known in Germany, der zweite Weihnachtstag (the second Christmas day) is also always a nationwide holiday. 

In Germany, the 26th is traditionally a day to spend visiting grandparents or godparents. 

Luckily, this year, the 26th falls on a Monday, which means everyone in Germany will enjoy a day off for the last public holiday of the year. 

Useful vocabulary for this holiday: 

To visit – besuchen

What about 2023?

2023 doesn’t get off to a great start in terms of public holidays, as January 1st – New Year’s Day – like Christmas Day, falls on a Sunday, meaning that most Germans will miss out on a free day off work.

But, for the rest of the year, all of the other major holidays will fall on weekdays, so those in employment will get the most out of them. We’ll make sure to round them all up for you soon so you can plan your time off for next year. 

