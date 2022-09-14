For members
WORKING IN GERMANY
Do Germany’s unemployment benefit proposals go far enough?
Germany is debating the proposed reforms to the unemployment system, known as Bürgergeld. But with the cost of living spiralling upwards, some argue that they don’t go far enough, while others say it could encourage some people not to get a job.
Published: 14 September 2022 11:40 CEST
A hand holds various euro cent coins. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand
WORKING IN GERMANY
Which public holidays are coming up in Germany?
Now that summer is over, many people will be wondering when the next holidays are coming up. Depending on where you live in Germany, you might be pleasantly surprised.
Published: 13 September 2022 17:26 CEST
