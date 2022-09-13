For members
PROPERTY
Why house prices in Munich are starting to fall
The real estate market in the southern German state of Bavaria is changing due to the precarious economic situation, a new report has found.
Published: 13 September 2022 12:58 CEST
A view of homes in Munich. The real estate market is changing. Photo: picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa | Matthias Balk
RENTING
EXPLAINED: The German cities where rents are rising fastest this year
People searching for a flat in German cities including Hamburg, Cologne and Berlin are in for a nasty surprise as rents are going up significantly, according to a recent study.
Published: 10 August 2022 09:47 CEST
Updated: 13 August 2022 09:13 CEST
