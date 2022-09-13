Read news from:
Austria
Germany pledges to help small businesses with high energy costs

Businesses in Germany, such as bakers and restaurants, are being hit hard by spiralling energy costs. Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has pledged to help them out with financial support.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:05 CEST
Bakery saleswoman Stefanie Buske stands in the early morning in the Fahrenhorst bakery, which is deliberately lit sparingly to save costs.
Bakery saleswoman Stefanie Buske stands in the early morning in the Fahrenhorst bakery, which is deliberately lit sparingly to save costs. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

The Green Minister wants to adapt the existing Energiekostendämpfungsprogramm (energy cost containment programme), which has so far been geared towards larger firms – such as those that own factories –  so that it also supports smaller and medium-sized businesses in the trade and service sector. 

Under the programme, the more a company is affected by high energy costs, the higher the subsidies they receive. 

On Tuesday, Habeck will meet with around 40 associations of small and medium-sized businesses in a digital summit, where the main topic will be an expansion of the current rescue package. If the energy cost containment programme is extended to smaller businesses, it could also be possible that the subsidies could be granted retroactively from September.

“However, it now crucially depends on how quickly we can reach agreement in the federal government and quickly get implementation underway,” said the Economics Minister.

The exploding energy costs pose an existential threat to many businesses which, having made it through the Covid pandemic, now face a new crisis of survival.

A recent survey of around 500 hotel and restaurant operators showed that half of all hotel and restaurant businesses in the state of Hesse alone said that they felt their existence was threatened because gas prices had risen so sharply, while one in three said they would have to pay at least 50 percent more to their gas supplier from October.

Many bakeries – particularly those that heat their ovens with gas – are also facing an existential crisis. In one case recently reported in the Südwestrundfunk, the energy costs of a bakery in Rhineland-Palatinate rose from €560 per month to almost €4,000.

The Economics Minister also wants to cushion energy costs for small and medium-sized enterprises with an energy price brake and a reduction in energy taxes to the minimum tax rates permitted under European law.

Habeck wants to extend the existing subsidies until at least April 2024 and is currently holding talks with the EU Commission.

“I mean, we must now muster all the financial strength needed to secure the core of our economy and jobs in this country and lead them into the future,” Habeck said. 

German drivers face higher fuel costs than neighbouring countries

Prices for petrol and diesel in Germany have risen above those of neighbouring countries since the end of the fuel tax reduction.

Published: 12 September 2022 10:51 CEST
The cost of fuel in Germany has risen significantly and is now higher than in all directly neighbouring EU countries, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

According to the report, the price differences compared with other countries amount to an average of up to 69 cents per litre.

In the three months of the fuel discount from June to August, however, fuel prices in Germany had been at or slightly below the price level of neighbouring countries.

From June 1st until the end of August, energy taxes on fuel in Germany were reduced to the EU minimums, as the traffic light coalition government cut the duty on fuel by about 35 cents per litre for petrol and about 17 cents for diesel.

But on September 1st the prices shot back up again.

The main reason for the high fuel prices in Germany is the Russian war in Ukraine and the resulting rise in crude oil prices. Prior to the war, Germany had sourced around a third of its oil from the country.

How do fuel prices in Germany compare to other countries?

According to official statistics, motorists in Germany paid an average of €2.07 for a litre of Super E5 petrol and €2.16 for a litre of diesel last Monday. In Denmark, prices were similar at €2.04 for Super E5 and €2.07 for diesel, while in the Netherlands, the second most expensive neighbouring country, they were six and 11 cents below the German average, respectively.

In other neighbouring countries, fuel was significantly cheaper. In Poland, Super E5 petrol cost an average of €1.38 per litre last Monday, and diesel €1.61. In France, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg, too, the average price was at least 30 cents less per litre than in Germany. In Belgium, Super E5 cost €1.69 per litre, diesel €2.02; in Austria, it was €1.74 for Super E5 and €1.90 for diesel.

Social policy expert with the Left Party in the Bundestag, Sören Pellmann, told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that the high fuel prices in Germany were a “result of policy failures of the traffic light coalition”.

Pellmann pointed out that mineral oil companies would rake in almost €40 billion in additional profits this year, and demanded that the federal government “skim off this money and permanently stop the self-enrichment at the expense of commuters”.

In France, he said, fuel prices were around 40 cents lower. “That’s the benchmark for the federal government,” he said. 

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has also spoken out in favour of lowering fuel taxes again.

“It would be a real relief for people in rural areas if the fuel rebate were extended,” the CSU leader told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

“It is no longer just about helping low-income earners, but also to prevent normal earners from becoming low-income earners,” Söder said.

