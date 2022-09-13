For members
DRIVING
EXPLAINED: The rules for riding an e-scooter in Germany
The popularity of electric scooters in Germany has exploded in the last few years, but many people still aren't sure what the rules for driving them are. We break them down.
Published: 13 September 2022 14:52 CEST
A man rides an e-scooter on a street in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen
DRIVING
German drivers face higher fuel costs than neighbouring countries
Prices for petrol and diesel in Germany have risen above those of neighbouring countries since the end of the fuel tax reduction.
Published: 12 September 2022 10:51 CEST
