STRIKES

Pilots at German airline Lufthansa suspend strikes through June 2023

Lufthansa pilots will not strike again until at least the end of June next year under a pay deal negotiated with the airline, the two sides said Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 16:37 CEST
Passengers wait at Frankfurt Airport on July 27th during strikes by Lufthansa ground crew.
Passengers wait at Frankfurt Airport on July 27th during strikes by Lufthansa ground crew. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

The agreement “includes a comprehensive peace obligation until 30th June 2023”, with strikes “excluded during this period”, Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline and the pilots’ union Cockpit signed an accord in early September to avoid planned industrial action.

The deal sees basic pay for pilots at Lufthansa and its cargo subsidiary climb by 980 euros ($993) in two equal steps, once retroactively for August 2022 and again in April 2023.

A rookie copilot will see wages increase by 20 percent under the agreed plan, while the raise for a seasoned pilot will be equivalent to 5.5 percent, according to Lufthansa.

The two sides “will continue their constructive exchange on various topics” while the deal is in place, Lufthansa said.

Beyond the pay agreement, the union was happy to “take a step towards a durable partnership” with the accord, Cockpit boss Marcel Groels said.

During the dispute, pilots walked out for 24 hours at the beginning of September, leading Lufthansa to cancel almost all its flights out of Frankfurt and Munich, its two German hubs.

Lufthansa reached a pay deal with ground staff in early August, after the dispute led to strike action in the peak European holiday season.

TRAIN TRAVEL

German rail to replace thousands of defective sleepers

The German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Tuesday it will have to carry out large-scale works to replace thousands of defective railway sleepers and assure the safety of its services.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:30 CEST
After a deadly accident in southern Germany at the beginning of June, Deutsche Bahn carried out an exhaustive inspection of sleepers across its network.

The search concluded that “about 137,000, or two-thirds, of the inspected railway sleepers must be replaced”, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

The major works, which will drag into next year, add to the list of repairs and upgrades to be made to the German rail network, which has suffered from years of underinvestment.

The cost for the replacement of the defective sleepers would run to a “three-digit-million-euro sum”, Deutsche Bahn said.

Where issues had been uncovered, Deutsche Bahn trains were “going slower”, the operator said, while in some cases, some tracks had to be closed to assure safety.

An independent report pointed the finger at “production faults” in the sleepers, where the concrete showed irregularities.

“Our customers should not suffer unduly from a possible manufacturer error,” said Berthold Huber, Deutsche Bahn infrastructure chief.

READ ALSO: Five dead after German train derails near Bavarian resort

The derailment of a train in the Bavarian Alps in June, which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than 40 others, was a visceral reminder of the poor state of German rails.

In connection to the accident, “sleepers of a certain type were inspected by authorities”, Deutsche Bahn said.

A criminal investigation into railway employees, which began shortly after the incident, is still open.

