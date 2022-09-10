Read news from:
France, Germany and Britain say ‘doubts’ over Iran’s commitment to nuclear deal

European powers on Saturday raised "serious doubts" over Iran's sincerity in seeking a nuclear agreement, warning that Tehran's position jeopardises prospects of restoring the 2015 accord.

Published: 10 September 2022 17:46 CEST
Iranian flag in the wind
The Iranian flag is seen blowing in the wind. The European powers' statement on Saturday, September 10 says Iran "continues to escalate its nuclear programme way beyond any plausible civilian justification". Photo: Mostafa Meraji on Unsplash

European mediators last month appeared to make progress in restoring the 2015 accord as Iran largely agreed to a proposed final text.

But optimism dimmed when the United States sent a reply, to which Iran in turn responded.

In a joint statement on Saturday, France, Germany and Britain said that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility”

“Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity, they said, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear programme way beyond any plausible civilian justification”.

Tehran has also reopened issues related to its legally binding obligations under the Non Proliferation Treaty that was concluded with the UN atomic energy watchdog IAEA.

“This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA,” France, Germany and Britain said, using the acronym for the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPoA had been trashed by former US president Donald Trump, who instead imposed sweeping new sanctions.

Hopes had grown that the agreement might be revived under President Joe Biden who favours restoring it.

Under the deal, Iran will enjoy sanctions relief and again be able to sell its oil worldwide in return for tough restrictions on its nuclear programme.

The three European powers’ statement came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assessed that Iran’s latest reply on the nuclear deal is a step “backwards”.

He also warned that Washington is “not about to agree to a deal that doesn’t meet our bottom-line requirements”.

POLITICS

German opposition adopts gender parity target for 2025

Germany's main opposition party, the centre-right Christian Democrats, on Saturday adopted a quota policy for women in senior leadership roles with a goal of gender parity by 2025.

Published: 10 September 2022 13:37 CEST
Delegates for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party adopted the new rule with 559 votes for and 409 against, with 11 abstentions, at the congress in Hanover.

From next year, women must occupy a third of leadership positions at both local and national levels, climbing to 40 percent by 2024 and then reaching 50 percent by mid-2025.

The same quotas will apply to candidate lists at general, regional and European elections.

The decision settles a debate that has agitated the party of the former chancellor Angela Merkel for several years.

Former president Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was the head of the CDU between 2018 and 2021, put forward the policy.

She encountered a lot of pushback to the proposal among the party, which was created in the immediate post-war period and whose posts of responsibility are mostly held by men.

And despite the target being passed, there is still strong resistance to quotas by many delegates who fear the policy risks appointing women solely to meet targets and not based on ability.

But CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has given his support to the goal, and emphasised that “more than 50 percent of voters are women”.

Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

After losing power last year, the CDU is hoping to win in the elections in 2025.

The conservatives are currently leading in the polls, ahead of the Greens and Scholz’s Social Democrats.

Before the national vote, the CDU is also hoping to make gains in regional elections, with the next on October 9 in the region of Lower Saxony.

