WORKING IN GERMANY

Bildungsurlaub: What is Germany’s ‘education holiday’ and how can I use it?

Depending on the German state you live in, you may be entitled to extra time off work - provided you use that time for further training and education. We break it down for you.

Published: 9 September 2022 16:27 CEST
Bildungsurlaub: What is Germany's 'education holiday' and how can I use it?
Taking Bildungsurlaub in the right place is still work, but might offer better scenery. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Seeger

What does Bildungsurlaub mean?

Perhaps one of the most underused entitlements in Germany is Bildungsurlaub. Literally translated, it means “education holiday,” although “educational leave” would probably be a better description.

What exactly is it?

Depending on which of Germany’s 16 federal states you live in, your employer needs to give you a certain number of paid days off work for you to take educational courses or training to help you do your job better – as long as you request it.

This time – typically five days a year in most cases – comes in addition to any regular paid holiday or public holiday entitlements you have. All employees except civil servants are entitled regardless of nationality. But not all states have it. A total of 14 of Germany’s 16 states offer the concept of Bildungsurlaub, with Bavaria and Saxony being the only two exceptions.

That means if you are entitled to 25 paid holidays, for example, you can take those and still have whatever days for Bildungsurlaub you’re owed on top of that. In that example, the employer pays for 30 days of holiday for you – although you need to be in education or training for five of them.

Depending on the federal state you’re in and how long you’ve been with your employer, you can sometimes carry over five unused Bildungsurlaub days from one year into the next. That way, you can take a two-week course that might help you make more progress in a certain subject.

READ ALSO: German word of the day: Der Bildungsurlaub

Students study from a textbook at a school in Munich

Students study from a German textbook at a language school in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

What kind of education or courses qualify?

There is a catch. You are, of course, required to actually do some learning during this time away from your workplace. You also have to get your employer’s approval and they can refuse if they don’t feel the training you choose is relevant.

Language courses are often safe bets – especially for foreigners in Germany who are looking to brush up on their German language skills with intensive courses that cover more ground than even a month of evening classes. Language schools sometimes offer specifically tailored one or two week courses for this purpose. 

But there could be many other available trainings out there – on everything from coding, web design, computer applications, leadership, and financial management. The trick is to simply make sure that the provider of the course in question is recognised in your employer’s federal state. So if you live in Brandenburg, but work in Berlin, make sure Berlin recognises your course, for example.

Bildungsurlaub.de allows users to search for possible courses and filter results by the type of course, the time it’s offered, and what federal state needs to recognise the course.

What about the “holiday” part of it?

Perhaps the most fun filter though is where the course is offered.

If your federal state recognises a Spanish course offered in sunny Spain and you can make a case for the course being relevant to your work, you’re perfectly entitled to enrol. That means that while you might be spending a certain number of hours a day in your course, you still have some time for a sunny stroll or tapas on the beach after you close your books.

How do I use it?

Taking Bildungsurlaub can be complicated. That may be part of why only about two percent of people in Germany who are entitled to Bildungsurlaub actually use it, according to Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund (DGB), the German Trade Union Confederation.

First, find an accredited course you’re interested in and register your interest with the course provider. Ask them to give you documents you can send to your employer. You need to send these at least four to eight weeks in advance and your employer has two to three weeks to respond.

If they approve you, you can head on the course. But be sure to get a confirmation of your attendance as your presence is mandatory to get your paid days. Once you get back, make a copy of your attendance contribution and hand it to your employer.

For members

WORKING IN GERMANY

7 tips for how to survive as a freelancer in Germany

Taking the decision to go it alone and freelance in Germany can be a daunting prospect. But, if you do it right, it can be an exciting and liberating path. Here are some of our top tips on how to survive.

Published: 9 September 2022 16:39 CEST
7 tips for how to survive as a freelancer in Germany

1. Get a tax advisor

The German tax system is complicated, even for Germans. All the associated paperwork uses the Amtsprache (authority language) which is more like legalese than ‘normal’ German, and mistakes when filling out tax forms can cause you, at best, a massive headache and, at worst, a costly fine. So it’s best that you employ someone who knows what they’re doing to help you out.

That person is called a Steuerberater (tax advisor) in Germany. They will help you register with the tax office, correspond with them and submit your tax declarations.

Be aware that, in Germany, different deadlines apply for tax returns depending on whether you employ an official tax advisor or not. If you are doing the tax return on your own, the deadline for submitting your annual tax return is earlier than if you use a tax advisor’s services. 

READ ALSO: What NOT to do when you’re freelancing in Germany

When looking for a tax advisor, a top tip is to use your network to get recommendations. Ideally, you want someone who will do more than just fill in the forms for you, but who will actually advise you on how best to manage your business finances so that you can make tax savings.

2. Keep your accounting in order

The better you keep your own accounts in order, the easier it will be for your tax advisor to compile your tax declarations and therefore the cheaper their services will be.

As a freelancer, there are a lot of costs you can deduct from your taxes – from train tickets, working materials, to meals out – so it’s best to keep hold of all your receipts and to keep them in good order.

2 euros and 50 cents lie on a receipt in a beer garden. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

In Germany, you’re obliged to keep hold of receipts for two years, in case of a tax inspection, so it’s a good idea to photocopy the type of machine-printed receipts you get from restaurants so that they stay legible for a long time.

There are also a few things to be aware of when writing your own invoices. Firstly, make sure that you include your tax number. This isn’t the 11-digit Steueridentifikationsnummer that everyone gets when registering in Germany, but the 10-digit Steuernummer you get from the Finanzamt after registering yourself as a freelancer. 

Most companies won’t pay you if you don’t have this on your invoices so make sure you include it.

You should also make sure that you number your invoices properly – ideally in ascending order so that you can easily keep track of them. You are not allowed to issue two invoices with the same number and if you do so and the finance office notices, you could face an inspection of your whole accounting system.

There are numerous great accounting software programmes you can use to help you, such as Lexoffice and Sevdesk and, even if you have to pay for them, the costs will be tax deductible!

3. Find out if you’re eligible for financial support

In Germany, there are several opportunities for freelancers to gain financial support and to cut their outgoings, and its worth finding out if you’re eligible for them.

If you’re claiming unemployment benefits under ALG 1 and are thinking about becoming a freelancer, the employment office offers a special type of financial support to help you to get your freelance business off the ground.

Called the Grundungszuschuss (“foundation grant”) the payment is a six-month grant equalling your monthly entitlement under ALG 1 plus €300 towards your insurance costs can be applied for those in receipt of this unemployment benefit.

READ ALSO: Will freelancers benefit from Germany’s €300 energy allowance?

If you are engaged in some form of artistic profession in Germany – which can include journalism to pottery – you may be entitled to membership to the Kunstlersozialkasse (artists’ social insurance).

Being a member of the KSK means you only have to pay half of your health insurance and pension contributions, and the KSK will pay the rest.

4. Work out how much you think you will earn

As with starting any business, you need to have some idea of your expected earnings from the outset.

If you’re just starting out as a freelancer, or have some freelance gigs on the side of an employment position, then it might be worth considering registering yourself as a Kleinunternehmer (“small business”).

As a Kleinunternehmer, you can currently earn up to €22.000 per year without having to charge VAT and having to submit only yearly tax declarations. 

An income tax declaration form lies on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Hans-Jürgen Wiedl

Be aware that if you are registered as this kind of freelancer, you must include the following sentence in your invoices: ‘Gemäß § 19 UStG wird keine Umsatzsteuer berechnet’ which means ‘In accordance with Paragrah19 of the German VAT law, no VAT has been added to this invoice.’

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about your German tax return in 2022

If you think you will earn more than €22.000 per year, you will need to pay Umsatzsteuer (VAT) and will have to submit tax declarations in advance and more often. Depending on how much you earn, this could be every month or every quarter. 

5. Get your insurance in order

In Germany, it’s a legal requirement to have health insurance.

If you’ve just made the move from employment to being a freelancer and want to keep the same health insurer, you should get in contact with your health insurance provider straight away to tell them about your change of circumstances. They will ask you to re-register and to tell them your projected freelance earnings for the year, so they can amend your monthly fees.

If you don’t keep your health insurer provider updated, you could continue to be charged the higher rate that you had from your previous salary.

The insurance cards of the health insurance companies DAK, AOK, Barmer and Techniker-Krankenkasse TK lie with euro notes under a stethoscope. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Daniel Karmann

It’s not just health insurance you need to think about as a freelancer. It’s also wise to think about protecting yourself from any sort of claims that could arise as a result of any working mishaps. 

If, for example, you lose your laptop which contains confidential client information, you need to be protected against claims.

That’s why it’s good to have both Betriebshaftversicherung (business liability insurance) and Rechtschutzversicherung (legal protection insurance).

6. Plan your time wisely

All of these bureaucratic obligations take time. So it’s really important that you take account of that when planning your time. For example, planning half a day a week to deal with your invoices, filing, emails to clients, and conversations with authorities can be really beneficial when scheduling your working time. 

7. Grow your network

As a freelancer, networking is absolutely crucial to success. 

Keep an up-to-date profile on websites like LinkedIn and German equivalent XING and keep in contact with anyone you’ve ever worked with, no matter how brief the contact was. 

Having a network is not only about getting more clients, but also about building a support network in your field to exchange advice, tips and generally for your own enrichment. 

Participating in workshops related to your field, going to seminars, and meet-ups, can be great ways of broadening your network. 

