Bildungsurlaub: What is Germany’s ‘education holiday’ and how can I use it?
Depending on the German state you live in, you may be entitled to extra time off work - provided you use that time for further training and education. We break it down for you.
Published: 9 September 2022 16:27 CEST
Taking Bildungsurlaub in the right place is still work, but might offer better scenery. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Patrick Seeger
7 tips for how to survive as a freelancer in Germany
Taking the decision to go it alone and freelance in Germany can be a daunting prospect. But, if you do it right, it can be an exciting and liberating path. Here are some of our top tips on how to survive.
Published: 9 September 2022 16:39 CEST
