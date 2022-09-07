For members
ENERGY
When will effects of the Russian gas shut-off be felt in Germany?
Fears that Russia would turn off gas deliveries to Germany came true this month. Here's how households could be affected.
Published: 7 September 2022 17:25 CEST
A gas metre in an apartment building. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas
For members
ENERGY
Who benefits the most from Germany’s inflation relief package?
Germany's traffic-light coalition is set to pass a third relief package this week to directly help people in Germany with the rising cost of living. We break down how much you can expect to save this year as a result of the measures.
Published: 7 September 2022 17:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments