When will effects of the Russian gas shut-off be felt in Germany?

Fears that Russia would turn off gas deliveries to Germany came true this month. Here's how households could be affected.

Published: 7 September 2022 17:25 CEST
A gas metre in an apartment building.
A gas metre in an apartment building. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

What’s going on? 

After dramatically reducing the supply of gas into Europe over summer, Russia took a step that many had been fearing for months and turned off the taps this September.

According to the Kremlin, the gas shut-off has to do with technical work required on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline connecting Russia with Germany and the rest of Europe. State-owned energy company Gazprom said it had discovered oil leaks in the pipeline while carrying out maintenance and claimed that “the reliability of the operation, of the whole system, is at risk,” requiring the pipeline to shut down.

The Russian gas giant had previously claimed it was unable to deliver gas supplies at full capacity through Nord Stream 1 due to a missing Siemens Energy turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

However, Germany – where the turbine is now – has claimed that Russia is blocking the return of the turbine in order to weaponise the energy supply. 

In addition, Siemens Energy has said in a statement that the alleged oil leaks would not interfere with the operation of the turbine and were therefore not a valid reason to pause gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1. 

What’s the real reason for the gas shut-off?

Many suspect it’s a tactical maneuvre designed to strong-arm the West into dropping the sanctions imposed on Russia and lessening its support for Ukraine. 

At the weekend, Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev (56) justified the Russian gas supply stop due to the “unfriendly behaviour” of the German government. Writing on Telegram on Sunday, Medvedev described Germany as “an unfriendly country” that had imposed sanctions “against the entire Russian economy” and was supplying “lethal weapons” to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said it would “definitely” resume gas deliveries if Europe agreed to drop the economic sanctions, which are believed to be having a major impact on the Russian economy. 

Does that mean there’s no gas coming from Russia whatsoever?

A tiny bit is still flowing into Germany via the Ukraine pipeline, but not in any meaningful quantities.

Most recently, gas deliveries from Russia equated to about 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day, compared to the approximately 350 GWh most recently supplied via Nord Stream 1 at just twenty percent of its usual capacity.

By comparison, around 2,800 GWh per day are currently being delivered from Norway, Belgium, and the Netherlands. 

Can Germany still fill up its gas reserves? 

So far this year, Germany has managed to beat its target of filling its gas storage facilities to 85 percent by the start of October, but experts aren’t sure whether it can still meet its targets in November.

Currently, the gas storage facilities are 86 percent full, with the government aiming to fill them up to 95 percent of capacity by November 1st.

It then wants to keep at least 40 percent of the gas in reserve until February 2023, providing additional security throughout the year and over the following winter. 

Gas storage facilities in Saxony-Anhalt.

Gas storage facilities in Saxony-Anhalt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February, Germany has been scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russian energy products. While in April and May, Russia accounted for more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, August saw the Russian share reduced to just nine percent, while Norway supplied 38 percent of the nation’s gas. 

It means that the end of Russian gas supplies leaves Germany in a less vulnerable position that it would been otherwise. However, experts believe that, without any deliveries from Russia, filling the storage facilities to 95 percent by November 1st will be a challenge. 

How long will the current reserves last?

When the gas reserves are filled to their full capacity, it can generally supply the nation’s energy needs for up to three months over winter.

At 90 percent full, the gas storage facilities can deliver 220 Terawatt hours of energy, which equates to just under two months during colder periods. 

Of course, a lot depends on how cold the winter is and how much businesses and citizens heed the government’s call to reduce their energy usage. At present, the Economics Ministry is hoping that financial incentives might convince industries to find ways to slash their energy use and contribute to energy savings of around 20 percent against last year.

Are there any other backup plans in place? 

Yes. At a European level, countries are relying on each other to show solidarity if supplies start to run low in some regions but not others. 

So far, Austria, Denmark, and France have all agreed to supply gas to Germany in an emergency. 

In addition, the government has been busy building numerous liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the North Sea to assist with gas deliveries. 

How will ordinary people be affected?

So far, the main way that ordinary households have been affected by the energy supply issues is through soaring costs on the energy market.

From October, gas customers will have to pay a levy on top of their ordinary bills and will also see prices go up as suppliers pass on much of their increased costs to consumers. 

A gas hob is lit with a match.

A gas hob is lit with a match. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb | Stephanie Pilick

Current laws state that private households would be among the last to have their energy turned off in the event of an emergency. 

However, some will have already been affected by the new energy saving rules announced by the government at the end of August, which include a ban on heating private pools and a ‘cold showers only’ rule at public swimming pools. 

Who benefits the most from Germany’s inflation relief package?

Germany's traffic-light coalition is set to pass a third relief package this week to directly help people in Germany with the rising cost of living. We break down how much you can expect to save this year as a result of the measures.

Published: 7 September 2022 17:16 CEST
Who benefits the most from Germany's inflation relief package?

With electricity prices in Germany having doubled and the country regularly recording over 7 percent inflation, the federal government is set to pass a third relief package on September 8th. Previous packages included the popular €9 ticket for nationwide public transport, as well as an up to €300 one-off payment for rising energy costs due to be paid out this month.

But the third set of measures are more wide-reaching—and expensive—ahead of what could be a tough winter for heat and energy in the country. Of the €100 billion in planned relief so far, €65 billion is tied up in the latest measures.

Some will benefit more than others. Families are set to receive the most support, although most people will receive at least something. German magazine Focus Online calculates that citizens will receive anywhere from a couple hundred euros to a maximum of €2,285 in relief per year—depending on the person’s specific life situation.

I’m a single person resident in Germany—what relief should I expect?

Single people in Germany, particularly those taking home more than €1,600 after tax (netto) will get the least amount of support, with assistance measures mostly coming through tax relief rather than direct payments.

Assuming such a person lives in a flat of anywhere between 40 and 70 square metres, the reduced VAT on their gas bills could save them anywhere between €139 and €239 per year. If they have a home office arrangement with their employer and claim the maximum amount of tax credit for this, they can claim up to a maximum of €600 per year—to offset the electricity costs that come from working at home.

Finally, depending on how much a particular single person living in Germany earns, the new relief package will reduce the mandatory contribution amounts to their public pensions. Since such contributions are determined by income, this is one of the few measures in the relief package that will save higher earners more, with anywhere from €43 to €284 in annual savings for a single person.

A single person in a lower income bracket—for example those taking home about €1,200 a month after tax, can expect higher levels of support depending on their specific situation. Social insurance contributions for people holding certain part-time work, or “midi-jobs” in Germany, are typically reduced up to an income of €1,300 a month. The government now plans to increase this amount to €2,000—potentially saving a single midi-jobber over €300 a year.

Other benefits may also be open to a single person in Germany in a lower income bracket. For example, if they receive a housing allowance, they may be entitled to a one-off payment of around €400 for heating costs this winter.

If they are a student, they’ll be entitled to another one-off payment of €200 to address cost of living increases.

I’m married, living in Germany, and don’t have kids—what relief should I expect?

In addition to any one-off payments a married or partnered couple might expect, such as the heating cost one-off if they receive housing benefits or the one-off payment in the event that one or both of them are students, couples living in Germany can also expect their relief to come mainly through tax relief and credits—with higher overall savings in some cases than a single person might receive.

Assuming they live together in a flat of anywhere between 85 and 103 square metres, a couple living in Germany stands to save anywhere between about €300 and €475 per year on gas costs, thanks to the reduction in VAT on gas. The reductions on their mandatory pension contributions could also be reduced anywhere from about €200 a year to over €700 for the highest earners.

As with singles, couples living in Germany with a Home Office arrangement with their employer can also claim the associated tax credits on top of any other relief they might receive.

I’m married with children and living in Germany—what relief should I expect?

Families living in Germany will, in general, receive the most benefit from the new relief measures.

On top of any one-off payments, reduced pension contributions, or Home Office tax credits they might be able to claim, the savings from the cut in VAT on gas are the highest in absolute terms. Assuming the family lives in a home of between 115 and 180 square metres, the estimated annual savings could be anywhere from between €400 to €650.

The relief measures most specifically targeted to families however, involve the planned increases to child benefits (Kindergeld). Parents will be able to receive €237 per month for their first three children—an increase of €18 per month per child. That amounts to an extra €216 per year over the previous amount for families with one child, and €432 for families with two children.

What about people who are unemployed and pensioners?

Because people who are unemployed or pensioners are obviously not in work or school, they will not benefit from lower pension contributions, a one-off payment for students, or Home Office credits. The traffic-light coalition is thus increasing the amount of unemployment insurance or Bürgergeld available to them from €449 to €500 per month. That amounts to an increase of about €600 a year.

Meanwhile, pensioners are set to receive a €300 one-off payment on December 1st. In order to keep the payments quick and unbureaucratic, the federal government is planning to pay it out directly through pension insurance.

