HEALTH

Berlin doctors shut doors to protest draft health insurance law

Around 2,000 doctors in the German capital shut their offices Wednesday for a one-day protest against a federal draft law that could make it harder for new patients to get timely appointments.

Published: 7 September 2022 11:58 CEST
Berlin doctors shut doors to protest draft health insurance law
Dr. Kerstin Zeise is one of about 2,000 Berlin doctors who shut their practices on 7 September 2022, to protest a proposed law that could make it harder for new patients to get appointments. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

With around 7,000 practices in Berlin in total, the 2,000 closed practices represent just under a third of all doctor offices in the city. Last week, patients at these practices with appointments scheduled for Wednesday, September 7th received phone calls telling them to rebook for another day.

The temporary closure is part of a mass protest against a new federal draft law from federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). If passed, Lauterbach’s plan would cancel the “new patient” regulation passed in 2019. That law tried to make it easier for incoming patients to get appointments—by giving additional financial incentives to doctors willing to take on new patients.

To help control costs, German law limits the number of consultation hours or patient appointments a doctor gets paid for by the public health insurance funds (Krankenkassen). Before 2019, this cap stood at 20 consultation hours a week. The new patient regulation raised this cap to 25 hours and made extra money available to doctors taking new patients.

Lauterbach now wants to cancel this due to the financial strain Covid-19 put on Germany’s health system. If he does so, the cap will go back down to 20 hours and the extra money for new patient care will end, reducing the number of available appointments patients can book.

Kassenärztliche Vereinigung (KV) Berlin — an association of doctors covered by German public health insurers — called for the protest, arguing that the situation was already dire in the capital. Many doctor practices in Berlin are already turning new patients away, while at some offices, appointments need to be made weeks or even a month in advance.

KV Berlin says Lauterbach’s plans will only make that worse. “Medical care for new patients in particular would quite possible be limited again,” KV Berlin said in a statement, adding that new patients would probably find it even harder to find new practices or get timely appointments.

Patients needing emergency care on September 7th were asked to seek it directly from KV Berlin or to visit the emergency room at their nearest hospital. 

HEALTH

Germany's highest court upholds mandatory measles jabs for children

The decision by Germany's Constitutional Court means that daycares can require children to be vaccinated or recovered from measles in order to attend.

Published: 18 August 2022 17:23 CEST
Germany's highest court upholds mandatory measles jabs for children

Germany’s highest court – the Bundesverfassungsgericht (Federal Constitutional Court) – has ruled that daycares and day homes can legally require parents seeking to put children in their care to ensure their kids are vaccinated for measles.

Children who have recovered from the disease, even if they’re not vaccinated—and thus have immunity—would also be eligible for care.

The court was hearing an appeal into a law passed by the German parliament (the Bundestag) in 2019 requiring that parents prove their child’s vaccination to attend daycare.

Because school attendance is compulsory in Germany, such a vaccine mandate isn’t legal for schools. The Court reasoned that daycares can still require vaccination because attendance there is voluntary.

READ ALSO: Measles vaccination to become compulsory in Germany

The court acknowledged that vaccine mandates infringe upon parental rights, but argued that such infringements were proportionate given the need to protect vulnerable groups the children might come in contact with—such as pregnant women or the immunocompromised.

“In view of the very high infection risk with measles and the associated risk of a severe case, the risk to third parties is considerable,” court judges wrote.

Less than 95 percent of the German population has been vaccinated for measles, which is believed to be considerably more infectious than Covid-19. As such, measles outbreaks still occur in Germany.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach hailed the move as “good news” for parents and children.

“Anyone who is cared for or works there must be able to demonstrate protection,” Lauterbach said. “And for everyone else, measles vaccination is a common sense requirement.”

