WORKING IN GERMANY

Nearly a quarter of employees in Germany ‘continue to work from home’

Many employees in Germany are continuing to work from home after Covid measures were relaxed, a new study has found.

Published: 5 September 2022 12:11 CEST
A person working from home.
A person working from home in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Finn Winkler

Since March, employers in Germany have no longer had to give their staff the opportunity to carry out their work from home after Covid restrictions were eased. 

But a new study shows that the proportion of employees doing ‘home office’ regularly remains fairly high.

Just under a quarter – 24.5 percent – of people in employment worked remotely in August, according to a survey by the Munich-based Ifo Institute. That’s just 0.4 percentage points less than in the last survey carried out in April. In March, the rate was slightly higher at 27.6 percent.

“The obligation to let people work from home expired in March, yet the proportion of employees who do so has fallen only minimally since then,” said Jean-Victor Alipour of the ifo Institute.

“Apparently, companies and employees have settled on remote working for the long term.”

Germany has been debating making working from home compulsory again this winter amid a possible resurgence of Covid. However, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil recently amended his proposals which envisage making home office an option for employers to offer staff rather than a rule. 

However, the Ifo said official regulations are unlikely to have a big impact since people seem to have already settled into a routine. 

“Government regulations on work-from-home programmes in the autumn are unlikely to have much additional effect,” said Alipour.

According to the study, there are major differences between the various industries where people work remotely. That’s because many people – such as cafe/restaurant staff, bus drivers and delivery employees – have no other option but to go to their workplace. 

Work in the home office is most widespread among service providers, with 35.5 percent of employees carrying out regular remote work.

Within this sector, management consultancies are out in front with 71.5 percent of people working from home, followed by IT service providers at 71.3 percent and information service providers at 70.6 percent.

At the very bottom of the service providers section are restaurant (1.7 percent) and hotel (one percent) staff who rarely work from home.  

Overall, retail and construction were the sectors with the lowest number of home office workers, at 5.4 and 5.1 percent respectively. The manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors each came in at just over 15 percent.

COVID-19 RULES

Why Germany is backtracking on mandatory working from home rule

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil appears to be watering-down his plan for mandatory working from home - and will instead make it optional, following criticism from the FDP and employers’ associations.

Published: 31 August 2022 10:33 CEST
Updated: 31 August 2022 12:21 CEST
Plans for Germany to reintroduce a mandatory working from home rule from October, as reported by the Local last week, are now off the table.

According to news agency Reuters, a new draft of the ‘Corona Labour Protection Ordinance’ will be diluted to make ‘home office’ optional rather than a strict rule.

Since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020, Germany has brought in mandatory ‘home office’ working rules at different stages of the pandemic in a bid to protect people from and limit the spread of coronavirus. 

During these periods, companies are meant to offer people the opportunity to work from home unless there are operational reasons that don’t allow it. 

Reuters said the new draft regulation states that workplaces should create hygiene concepts to protect against Covid-19 infections and that employers could think about offering workers the option to work from home – but it would not be mandatory.

“In addition to measures to implement the AHA+L rule (keeping distance, hygiene good practice, mask-wearing and ventilation), these (concepts) may also include reducing workplace personal contacts, for example by reducing the simultaneous use of rooms and by offering employees the opportunity to work in a home office,” the new draft says. 

According to the report, the SPD’s Heil is also dropping plans to require employers to offer Covid testing twice a week to workers and instead, employers should give employees the option to test themselves regularly free of charge.

The most recent mandatory working from home obligation ended in March this year. Since then, many people have returned to their workplace on a more regular basis, although the culture of flexible working remains.

The coalition government plans to approve the new draft at a cabinet meeting in Meseberg on Wednesday, according to reports. The regulation is set to take effect on October 1st and expire on April 7th, 2023. 

Why have the plans changed?

According to Reuters, the Labour Minister backtracked on the stricter regulations following criticism from the SPD’s coalition partners, the business-friendly FDP, and from the BDA employers’ association.

Employer President Rainer Dulger said it was “time to leave the panic corner and come to normality with corona”.

He said companies would implement infection control plans “reliably as usual, while ensuring operational processes and their own profitability”.

Questions had also been raised about the extra cost a working-from-home regulation could have on employees.

With consumer energy prices set to rise to astronomical levels in the coming autumn and winter, many workers may be relieved to know that they will have the option to go into the office to work, instead of having to keep their homes heated during work hours.

A member of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Anja Piel told the Augsburg Allgemeine: “Using home office to shift costs for work – which includes heating the workplace – onto employees is a no-go.”

