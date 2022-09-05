Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Life after the €9 ticket, dialect maps and Waldpilze

In this week's roundup of life in Germany, we look at the end of the hugely popular €9 ticket deal, a map of Germany's regional dialects and the start of the autumn mushroom-foraging season.

Published: 5 September 2022 10:26 CEST
Pumpkin art in Germany
A discus thrower made from pumpkins at the pumpkin art exhibition in North-Rhine Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance / Rainer Jensen/dpa | Rainer Jensen

€9 ticket: People in Germany want change

Last week the €9 per month ticket offer came to an end. People in Germany enjoyed three months of travelling on buses, trams and trains in local networks all over the country at the massively reduced price. With around 52 million tickets sold, it’s been widely touted as a success story. Transport Minister Volker Wissing said this week that he had convinced his FDP colleague Christian Lindner that a follow-up ticket – and restructure of local public transport – was needed in Germany.

“By buying many tickets, people voted that it (public transport) shouldn’t stay this way, and that’s why I want us to simplify the public transport structures, digitalise them, and we need a better fare structure,” said Wissing. “There has to be something new.”

Lindner had previously ruled out the idea of a follow-up scheme, saying Germany couldn’t afford it. While it’s unlikely that we’ll have another nationwide ticket that’s so cheap, it would be encouraging to see public transport reduced in price from the current cost, and to see it simplified. The coalition government seems to be receptive – although it will still be a case of thrashing out how it can be funded together with the heads of the 16 federal states. Fingers crossed that we’ll see more positive changes to public transport in Germany soon.

READ ALSO: End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts – Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

Tweet of the week

At The Local we write about language a lot. But accents and dialects are also fascinating. This map is a guide to Germany’s different dialects, whether Hoch Deutsch (High German) or Sorbian.

Where is this?

Pumpkin squirrel in Germany

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

Now that September is here, we are saying goodbye to summer. But not all is lost, because pumpkin season is around the corner. Embrace this time by checking out this squirrel formed from pumpkins, which is on display at the pumpkin exhibition (​Kürbisausstellung) under the theme of “wondrous forest creatures” at Krewelshof in Mechernich, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Did you know?

Late summer and autumn is the time of year that lots of Germans love to go foraging for mushrooms – or Waldpilze. That’s because this season is when the best edible mushrooms poke through the undergrowth of forests so mushroom hunters can find them. In many cultures, looking for mushrooms isn’t very popular because of fears of getting poisoned. But Germans who do this as a hobby learn to distinguish between an edible and poisonous mushroom.

READ ALSO: What’s behind the German fascination with foraging for wild mushrooms?

However, searching for wild mushrooms is now such a popular past-time in Germany that you are only allowed to pick them for personal use. Keep in mind that Bavarians call mushrooms Schwammerl, which means literally “little sponge” – so you may hear this word depending on the region you’re in. Our advice if you want to get involved with this hobby? Always go with someone who knows how to forage so you don’t end up with any poisoned mushrooms. Alternatively, head to a restaurant and enjoy Waldpilze on the menu.

LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to ‘home office’?

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at plans to introduce working from home again over autumn/winter, wine growing regions and the cultural significance and history of the pretzel.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to 'home office'?

To work from home or not work from home?

The Covid-19 pandemic may have become a bit less urgent in recent months (thankfully). But Germany is still preparing for the colder months with a set of new Covid measures, including mandatory masks on long-distance transport and planes, and the possibility for states to impose further restrictions. Last week it also emerged that Labour Minister Hubertus Heil wants to reintroduce the ‘working from home’ rule from October. He said employers should allow staff to do ‘home office’ when possible to protect people from Covid. This summer, many people have been returning to their workplace full time after the disruption caused by the pandemic. But others haven’t been quite so excited to go back into the office. Another dimension to consider is that energy bills rising may actually make working from home a lot more expensive than usual. It will be interesting to see how workers and bosses react to this planned rule returning, and what it means amid the energy crisis. As always, if you have any thoughts then let us know.  

Tweet of the week

Right now it’s a tasty snack or on-the-go breakfast. But soon the pretzel could have UNESCO heritage status. Agricultural Minister Cem Özdemir said he was getting behind an application by the baker’s guild of Baden-Wurttemberg for pretzel-baking to be recognised. His tweet says: “Here I am campaigning for the traditional Swabian pretzel to become a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, so that it can survive the current times of crisis – produced sustainably & regionally.”

Where is this?

Wine growers in Germany

Photo: DPA/ Boris Roessler

While Germany is well known for its beer culture, the state of Rhineland-Palatinate is renowned for wine. Its extensive winegrowing region makes it the leading producer of wine in the country. In total, the state has over 250,000 acres of vineyards. In this photo, a harvest worker picks red grapes at a vineyard above Heimersheim in the Ahr Valley after the harvest kicked off this week. The area is known for the pinot noir that grows on its steep slopes. 

READ ALSO: Meet the man introducing internationals to German wine

Did you know?

We’re sticking to the delightful topic of German bread this week, namely pretzels. Now we realise that the history of pretzels warrants a whole article on its own (we’ll add that to our to-do list). But did you know that the humble knotted snack (die Brezel in German) dates back centuries? There are lots of theories on how the bread originally came about and whether it was originally baked in Germany, or in fact Italy or France. But it’s fair to say that it’s completely embedded in German culture and cuisine. 

And whatever the background, the pretzel has early roots in Southern Germany. It is said that German pretzel bakers used the knotted shape in the emblem for their guild as early as the 12th century. Nowadays there are several types of pretzel, such as with salt or butter. In Bavaria it’s often eaten for breakfast alongside Weißwürst (white sausage) and sweet mustard. Swabian pretzels have a slightly different texture and typically have thinner ‘arms’ and a fatter ‘belly’ area. Don’t mind us, we’re just rushing off to the baker to grab one of these delights. 

Thanks for reading,

The Local Germany team

