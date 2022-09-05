For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Life after the €9 ticket, dialect maps and Waldpilze
In this week's roundup of life in Germany, we look at the end of the hugely popular €9 ticket deal, a map of Germany's regional dialects and the start of the autumn mushroom-foraging season.
Published: 5 September 2022 10:26 CEST
A discus thrower made from pumpkins at the pumpkin art exhibition in North-Rhine Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance / Rainer Jensen/dpa | Rainer Jensen
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Pretzels, wine season and back to ‘home office’?
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at plans to introduce working from home again over autumn/winter, wine growing regions and the cultural significance and history of the pretzel.
Published: 29 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Updated: 29 August 2022 14:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments