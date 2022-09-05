Read news from:
German word of the day: Nix

This handy little word is versatile and will help you fit right in to informal German chats.

Published: 5 September 2022 16:26 CEST
Why do I need to know nix?

Because it’s a German word that’s really short and easy to say. And once you know it, you’ll use it all the time in conversations with your German friends (and hear it a lot).

What does it mean?

Nix is the colloquial word for nichts which translates to “nothing”. You’d use this in a relaxed setting, rather than a formal one such as a job interview. 

What is interesting is that nichts can actually be quite hard for non-native German speakers to pronounce, so lots of non-Germans will say nix instead without trying for that version. But many native Germans prefer to use the slang pronunciation anyway.

And, as the tweet below by German journalist Jens Clasen shows, it doesn’t have to just mean “nothing”. You can also use it to add to your sentence, whether you want to negate or deny something.

Meanwhile, gar nix translates to “nothing at all”. 

One other thing to note that as a noun, (der) Nix means merman, the male version of a mermaid.

Use it like this:

Du musst mir gar nix erklären.

You don’t have to explain anything at all to me. 

Nix cool, das ist furchtbar!

This isn’t cool, it’s terrible!

Nix fertig, mach weiter!

You’re not done, keep going!

German phrase of the day: Unter vier Augen

If you've got something important to get off your chest in confidence, this German phrase could be exactly what you need.

Published: 2 September 2022 11:20 CEST
Why do I need to know Unter vier Augen?

Because when it comes to speaking your mind, it’s often best to do so in the right setting.

What’s more, you’re likely to hear this phrase anywhere from the office to reality TV shows, so it’s useful to know what it means.

What does it mean?

Literally translated, Unter vier Augen means “under four eyes”. No, this isn’t a childish slur against people who wear glasses, but rather a way to describe a conversation where only two people are present – in other words, in private. 

As you might imagine, the four eyes refers to the fact that what goes on will only be observed by two people (i.e. two sets of eyes) and nobody else. Think of the English phrase, “for your eyes only” or the French tête à tête‎. 

It’s best used when you want to tell someone something in confidence, without anyone else present. For example, you might want to have a one-to-one chat with a romantic interest to clarify your feelings, or your boss may want to have a private chat with you to talk about your performance at work. In this kind of situation, requesting a conversation unter vier Augen can signal your intention to have an open and honest chat. 

Of course, this being German, you can also turn this entire concept into a compound noun: das Vieraugengespräch, or private conversation.

Use it like this:

Er sagte es mir unter vier Augen.

He told me it in confidence.

Darf ich mit Ihnen unter vier Augen sprechen? (formal)

May I speak with you in private? 

