France says ready to deliver gas to Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his country was ready to deliver gas to Germany this coming winter should the energy crisis make such a move necessary.

Published: 5 September 2022 18:17 CEST
France says ready to deliver gas to Germany
Gas transport and pipeline network operator Gascade in Lubmin, northeastern Germany on August 30th, before Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the Nord Stream pipeline would remain shut (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

This would allow Germany to produce more electricity which, in turn, would allow Germany to contribute electricity to the  French power grid during peak hours, he told reporters after a video call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We are going to complete the gas connections that will allow us to deliver gas to Germany,” Macron said.

Both Germany and France are scrambling to replenish gas reserves after Russia curtailed deliveries in retaliation for western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Germany is more dependent on Russian gas than France, which generates most of its electricity in nuclear power stations.

The French government has repeatedly warned that companies and retail users needed to cut down on their energy use next winter, with electricity outages a possibility if the winter is unusually cold.

On Monday, Macron said “the answer is up to us” and French people needed to cut their energy consumption by, for example, by using air conditioning and heating a “bit less than usual” to avoid power outages.

Indoor temperatures in the winter should be kept to no more than 19C, he said.

Macron also said he was in favour of joint gas purchases by EU governments which he said would make them cheaper.

France, he added, would meanwhile back any move by the European Commission to set a price limit on gas bought from Russia and delivered by pipeline.

Germany to decide on nuclear plant extension

Germany was set to signal Monday whether it would extend the lifetime of its nuclear power plants, in what could be a major policy U-turn as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources.

Published: 5 September 2022 14:51 CEST
Germany to decide on nuclear plant extension

The results of a stress-test to evaluate the benefits of an extension will be presented by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and four grid operators at a press conference later on Monday.

Domestic media reports suggest the government is tending towards keeping the plants running longer than originally planned.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in early August that extending the lifetime of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants, which account for six percent of the country’s electricity output, “can make sense”.

An initial stress test in March had found that the remaining nuclear fleet were not needed to ensure energy security, leading to the conclusion that they could be phased out by year’s end.

But the electricity market has since been upended by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with power bills soaring because Moscow has dwindled energy supplies to Europe.

READ ALSO: Is Germany about to decide to keep its nuclear power plants open?

Pipeline cut

Former chancellor Angela Merkel spectacularly decided to ditch atomic energy in 2011 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Extending the lifetime of the plants has set off a heated debate in Germany, where nuclear power has been a source of controversy stretching back before Merkel’s decision.

The move is especially sensitive for Habeck, whose Green party has its roots in the anti-nuclear movement.

But Germany has already moved to restart mothballed coal power plants and fill gas storage ahead of the winter to guard against an energy shortfall.

Last week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Saturday as planned after a three-day maintenance, pinning the blame on Western sanctions.

“Problems with pumping (gas) arose due to sanctions that were imposed against our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Bill squeeze

Swift government action meant Germany would “get through this winter” with the energy it needed, Scholz said Sunday.

But soaring bills meant “rapid” changes were needed to the electricity market at a European level, he said at the unveiling of a 65-billion-euro
inflation relief package.

Far-left and far-right political parties planned gatherings in the eastern city of Leipzig on Monday evening to protest what they see as the
insufficiency of the government’s support measures.

The demonstrations could mark the start of a “hot autumn” of protest in Germany as billpayers feel the squeeze from rising prices.

Scholz was set to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss the energy squeeze in Europe.

France, which has long leant on nuclear power, is struggling after a number of its reactors were shut down due to corrosion issues.

Other countries have reevaluated their stance on nuclear energy in the wake of the Russian invasion, including disaster-struck Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called at the end of August for a push to revive the country’s nuclear power industry, and build new atomic plants.

By Sebastien ASH

