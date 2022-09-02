For members
EDUCATION
What are the key dates and school traditions in Germany?
Pupils in Germany are starting school or heading back to the classroom after the summer holidays. We break down key dates as well as the culture and vocabulary to be aware of.
Published: 2 September 2022 17:14 CEST
A child arrives at elementary school with their special cone in Aachen on August 11th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg
IMMIGRATION
How to do a voluntary social year in Germany
One way to spend time in Germany and get to know the local culture and language is to embark on what's known as a voluntary social year. Here's how to get started.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:59 CEST
