What are the key dates and school traditions in Germany?

What’s happening?

Parents are breathing a sigh of relief across Germany. Yes, it’s time for children and young people to return to the classroom.

In Germany, more than eight million children and young people attend schools.

In some German states, pupils have already gone back to the classroom, including Berlin, Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia.

In Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, school starts again on September 5th. In Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, pupils and teachers go back a week later on September 12th.

This means that students everywhere across the country will soon all be back in class, ready for the new school year.

Key vocabulary

Children in Germany first attend a Grundschule, which has a broad general curriculum. It’s similar to a primary or elementary school.

Children on their first day of school in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp Schulze

Starting in the fifth year – depending largely on their academic achievement and parents’ final say – children can go to a Hauptschule or Realschule. In these two types of schools kids take vocational classes combined with vocational training.

Another option would be for them to attend a Gymnasium, which is more academic-oriented and prepares children for an Abitur (a school-leaving certificate which leads to a university education).

Holidays

Each state of Germany’s 16 Bundesländer (states) is responsible for the school calendar. That means that school holidays vary depending on the region you’re in.

School holidays include:

Autumn holidays – Herbstferien

Christmas holidays – Weihnachtsferien

Winter holidays – Winterferien

Easter holidays – Osterferien

Whitsun – Pfingstferien

Summer holidays – Sommerferien

For a break down of all the holiday dates across German states, check out this calendar.

Culture around starting school

Starting school is a big deal in Germany. And you may be surprised to find that it usually takes place on a Saturday.

Youngsters head off for their enrolment day known as the Einschulung with their parents. It’s a day of celebration that can continue with families often having meals and parties in the afternoon after the official ceremony ends.

On Einschulung day, youngsters are also presented with their very own Schultüte (school gag). Parents stuff these bags that are shaped like cones with huge amounts of sweets and other treats to celebrate the start of school. It is sometimes known as a Zuckertüte (sugar bag).

This tradition is said to date back to the early 1800s in Saxony and Thuringia. Starting in the larger cities, it quickly spread, becoming an integral part of school enrolment across Germany.

To many Germans, these cones are a significant symbol of starting school and entering a new phase of life.

