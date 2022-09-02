For members
IMMIGRATION
How to do a voluntary social year in Germany
One way to spend time in Germany and get to know the local culture and language is to embark on what's known as a voluntary social year. Here's how to get started.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:59 CEST
A young undertaking a voluntary social year with the German Red Cross. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Hessen Volunta gGmbH | Dennis Moebus
READER QUESTIONS
EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?
People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.
Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments