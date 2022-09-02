Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

How to do a voluntary social year in Germany

One way to spend time in Germany and get to know the local culture and language is to embark on what's known as a voluntary social year. Here's how to get started.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:59 CEST
Voluntary Social Year participant
A young undertaking a voluntary social year with the German Red Cross. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Hessen Volunta gGmbH | Dennis Moebus

Every year around 53,000 young people complete what’s known as a Voluntary Social Year (FJS) in Germany. It can be a great opportunity to learn new skills, improve your German and get a sense of direction in your career. Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Voluntary Social Year?

A Freiwilliges Soziales Jahr (FSJ), or voluntary social year, is a way for young people to find direction and contribute to society after leaving secondary school. It has its roots in Philadelphischer Dienst, a program set up in 1962 to provide young women with an alternative to the military service undertaken by the men. 

Generally, people doing an FSJ will choose a voluntary placement lasting anywhere between six and eighteen months. These placements can be immensely varied, but generally fall under the umbrella of the social sector, such as working in a care home, with refugees, in a hospital or with children from difficult family backgrounds.

Over the course of their placement, volunteers get a small allowance for food and transport known as “pocket money”, and sometimes also have access to accommodation or receive a bit of money towards their accommodation. They generally receive hands-on training from the institution they choose to do their FSJ with as well as being integrated into the culture and work life that exists there.

The hours you volunteer, as well as other aspects of the placement like the hours and remuneration, will generally be determined by the institution offering the placement. 

Who’s eligible to apply for one?

Generally, anyone under the age of 27 who has completed their final year of secondary school is eligible to apply for an FSJ – though different institutions may have different requirements. 

Both EU and non-EU citizens are permitted to apply, but it’s trickier for non-EU citizens as they will need to secure a visa that allows them to both live and work in Germany.

Meals on wheels in Germany

A volunteers brings food to the elderly. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

Usually, the institution offering the placement will assist third-country nationals with their visa application. 

However, while EU students have an automatic right to live and work in Germany, they will have to prove they can support themselves for the duration of the placement – so it’s a good idea to build up some savings.

How do I find a placement? 

Numerous online search portals are around to help connect potential volunteers with placement listings, while you can usually narrow sound by the sector you want to work in and the location.

A couple of examples of these are the website Ich will FSJ and Ein Jahr Freiwillig, where you can find numerous positions to apply for. It can help narrow it down if you know what kind of place you want to volunteer for and where in Germany you’d most like to live.

Once you’ve found your placement, you’ll need to send an application, which normally includes details or your school grades, a letter of motivation, and any relevant experience. Be sure to discuss the specific requirements for applications with the institution you want to apply to, as these can often vary from place to place. 

READER QUESTIONS

EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

