GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Unter vier Augen

If you've got something important to get off your chest in confidence, this German phrase could be exactly what you need.

Published: 2 September 2022 11:20 CEST
German word of the day
Photo: Photo credit: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Unter vier Augen?

Because when it comes to speaking your mind, it’s often best to do so in the right setting.

What’s more, you’re likely to hear this phrase anywhere from the office to reality TV shows, so it’s useful to know what it means.

What does it mean?

Literally translated, Unter vier Augen means “under four eyes”. No, this isn’t a childish slur against people who wear glasses, but rather a way to describe a conversation where only two people are present – in other words, in private. 

As you might imagine, the four eyes refers to the fact that what goes on will only be observed by two people (i.e. two sets of eyes) and nobody else. Think of the English phrase, “for your eyes only” or the French tête à tête‎. 

It’s best used when you want to tell someone something in confidence, without anyone else present. For example, you might want to have a one-to-one chat with a romantic interest to clarify your feelings, or your boss may want to have a private chat with you to talk about your performance at work. In this kind of situation, requesting a conversation unter vier Augen can signal your intention to have an open and honest chat. 

Of course, this being German, you can also turn this entire concept into a compound noun: das Vieraugengespräch, or private conversation.

Use it like this:

Er sagte es mir unter vier Augen.

He told me it in confidence.

Darf ich mit Ihnen unter vier Augen sprechen? (formal)

May I speak with you in private? 

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Zugzwang

Use this word if you find yourself in a tight spot.

Published: 30 August 2022 09:07 CEST
German word of the day: Zugzwang

Why do I need to know Zugzwang?

Because you’ll hear this word in many situations where a tricky decision has to be made, including in sports and current affairs (and who doesn’t want to join in political debates in German?)

What does it mean?

Der Zugzwang, which sounds like this and means “compulsion to move”, is said to come from chess terminology. It describes the situation in a game where players take alternating turns, and one player is forced to make a move that will leave them at a disadvantage. 

Der Zug means train in German, but this word doesn’t have anything to do with trains. The word Zug actually has multiple uses in German and, in this particular case, it means “move”. The English translation of the word Zwang, meanwhile is “force” or “compulsion, and comes from the verb zwingen meaning “to force”.

The earliest known use of the word was in 1858 when it appeared in the Berliner Schachzeitung – the Berlin chess newspaper. The invention of the word is attributed to the famous German chess player Max Lange.

In everyday language, the term Zugzwang is used to describe a situation in which someone is forced to take a particular action or, more generally, to respond to a challenge. 

Similar to the German word Zeitgeist, the word Zugzwang is widely used in other languages too, perhaps because it so concisely describes a complex situation in the wonderful way that only German can. It also sounds nice too. 

Use it like this:

Wir wollen uns nicht selber unter Zugzwang setzen.

We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure to make a move.

Viele Firmen stehen jetzt unter Zugzwang.

Many companies are now in a tight spot.

