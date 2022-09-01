Read news from:
Germany plans more LNG capacity as Russian gas dwindles

Germany will charter a fifth floating liquefied natural gas terminal as it looks to wean itself off Russian pipeline imports and secure supplies for future winters, the economy ministry said Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 16:38 CEST
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference.
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The terminal for the import of LNG will be installed at the port of Wilhelmshaven on Germany’s northwest coast and is planned to come online at the end of 2023.

Germany has been scrambling to find new sources of gas as deliveries from Russia have dwindled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The drying up of supplies via pipelines connecting Russia with Germany has sent prices for fuel and electricity soaring.

In response, the German government has fired up mothballed coal power plants, while evaluating a controversial extension to the lifetime of its
nuclear power plants beyond the end of the year.

It has also launched an energy-saving drive ahead of winter.

“It is astonishing that we have reduced the dependence on Russian gas so quickly with the development of new infrastructure, compared to the decades it took to become dependent on Russia,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said at a press conference.

For future winters, the newly chartered floating terminal should fill the gap left by Russian gas imports, which covered 55 percent of Germany’s demand before the war.

The new unit, to be operated by a consortium including energy companies EON and Engie, is set to have a capacity of “at least five billion cubic meters per year”, according to the ministry.

The five government-chartered terminals have a total capacity of 25 billion cubic meters per year, with the first set to start pumping gas around the end of this year.

A further private project in Lubmin on Germany’s Baltic coast is set to have a capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters per year, while another private
terminal in Rostock is also in the works.

Together, the private and public projects will cover “about a third” of Germany’s total gas demand, according to the ministry.

In time, the government plans to convert the fifth terminal location in Wilhelmshaven to the importation of hydrogen — “provisionally from 2025”.

German petrol costs rise sharply after tax cut ends

Fuel prices at German gas stations shot up on Thursday following the end of the three-month discount period.

Published: 1 September 2022 10:52 CEST
According to an early morning study, prices at many gas stations were significantly higher than in the same period on Wednesday.

E10 premium petrol cost more than €2 per litre at a majority of the gas stations surveyed by DPA between 6 and 6.30am. The day before, the prices had not risen above the €2 mark. 

Diesel had already climbed above €2 per litre at the majority of gas stations on Wednesday.

And on Thursday, the price of diesel was now well above €2.10 at a majority of fuel hubs. In some cases, diesel cost more than €2.30 per litre.

DPA looked at nearly 400 gas stations in Munich, Berlin and Hamburg early on Thursday morning. 

From June 1st until the end of August, energy taxes on fuel in Germany were reduced to the EU minimums. Alongside the €9 ticket for public transport users, the measure was intended to offer relief from the soaring cost of mobility following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Chancellor Olaf Scholz ‘s government cut the duty on fuel by about 35 cents per litre for petrol, and about 17 cents for diesel.

Prices had already begun to rise in the last two weeks in the run up to the offer ending. 

However, as gas station operators have also purchased fuel at the lower tax rate, they could initially continue to sell petrol and diesel stocks at a slightly cheaper rate.

Meanwhile, some politicians are calling for the fuel tax cut in Germany to continue. 

Bavaria leader Markus Söder, of the opposition CSU, said in a tweet that the fuel discount “must be continued, because fuel prices are rising enormously again”.

He added: “France and Italy are extending their fuel discounts. Why not Berlin? Help is needed quickly, because rural areas and commuters in particular rely on cars.”

