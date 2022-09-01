Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

READER QUESTIONS

EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
A person holds a German and British passport.
A person holds a German and British passport. Photo: picture alliance / Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Britta Pedersen

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

READ ALSO: Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents 

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

READ ALSO: How powerful is the German passport?

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

Member comments

  1. You mentioned above that “The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country.”

    However, many countries require you to enter with the passport of that country if you are a citizen of that country.

    E.g. from this official US government site: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/travel-legal-considerations/Advice-about-Possible-Loss-of-US-Nationality-Dual-Nationality/Dual-Nationality.html

    “U.S. nationals, including dual nationals, must use a U.S. passport to enter and leave the United States.”

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts – Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

For the last few months, Germans have enjoyed lower-cost travel thanks to the €9 ticket and a tax cut on fuel. But from September 1st, the two initiatives come to an end. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 31 August 2022 14:26 CEST
End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts - Germany says goodbye to cheap travel

In response to the soaring energy prices and cost of living which hit Germany hard after Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, the coalition government brought in a number of measures to help ease the financial burden on citizens.

These included two measures specifically targeted at reducing the cost of travel: the €9 travel card and a tax cut on petrol and diesel for the months of June, July and August.

Was the €9 ticket a success?

The most headline-grabbing of these measures was the €9 ticket – a discount monthly travel card valid on all forms of regional public transport across Germany for the summer months of June, July and August.

According to Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), 52 million €9 tickets were sold over the three-month period and over 1 billion journeys were made in each of the three months that the ticket was valid, prompting the conclusion that users want cheaper travel and that people are willing to ditch their cars in favour of public transport.

READ ALSO: ‘Complete success’: Germany sees 52 million €9 tickets sold

VDV reported that more than 10 percent of the trips made with the €9 ticket were used for a route that would otherwise have been taken by car – resulting in an estimated saving of around 1.8 million tons of CO2.

An S-Bahn train in Berlin on the last day of the €0 ticket - August 31st.

An S-Bahn train in Berlin on the last day of the €0 ticket – August 31st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Deutsche Bahn board member, Evelyn Palla, said that over the three months, more passengers had travelled on regional services than before Covid, and one in five customers had “rediscovered public transportation” thanks to the ticket offer.

Thanks to its validity across all public transport types across the country, the ticket also meant that people who could not usually afford to travel out of their hometowns were able to make frequent day trips, and the nationwide validity made travel far less complicated. 

In an article about the cheap ticket offer on Wednesday, TV presenter and journalist for Germany’s ZDF channel Antje Pieper summarised what she liked about the ticket, summing up many people’s feelings. 

“Regardless of whether I was travelling in Munich, Mainz or Berlin, it was a good feeling not to have to constantly check whether I had the right ticket for local traffic,” she said.”

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by The Local showed that 85.4 percent of readers want the €9 ticket to continue after August. And 47.2 percent of readers said that the reduced cost was the most important issue for them in relation to public transport in Germany. 

READ ALSO: ‘Affordable and simple’: What foreigners in Germany want to see after the €9 ticket

Was it all good news?

However, the popularity of the ticket did expose gaps and the need for improvements in the railway infrastructure in Germany.

The offer got off to a bumpy start over the bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June, with reports of massively overcrowded trains and people ending up stranded at rural stations.

By mid-July, the two rail unions EVG and GDL were reporting that the sudden spike in passengers was leading to rail staff reaching “breaking point” and heavy wear and tear on trains and at stations.

The deputy chairman of the Railway and Transport Union (EVG), Martin Burkert, told Welt am Sonntag: “I have never experienced such conditions as this summer.”

The need to invest in improving the railway infrastructure is one of the key reasons that has been cited for not immediately following up the €9 ticket with another discount offer.

Federal states are calling for an improvement in the basic services offered by local public transport and for more infrastructure, more staff, and more vehicles – which requires more money.

How beneficial was the fuel tax cut?

While there seems little dispute that consumers felt the financial benefit from the €9 ticket, the verdict is not as positive with the tax cuts on fuels. 

When the tax cut came into force in June, there were allegations that fuel companies would be the ones to benefit most from the initiative and the measure was immediately dubbed “a failure” by the head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher.

“The fuel rebate has failed – and it had to fail,” he said. “This type of tax cut can only work if there really is competition.” 

READ ALSO: Has Germany’s fuel tax cut failed?

Jürgen Albrecht, fuel price expert at ADAC, told DPA this week: “In the overall balance, we find that the tax cut has not fully reached the consumer.”

The prices for diesel and gasoline at a gas station in Bavaria in March 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Nicolas Armer

Professor Manuel Frondel of the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research said that the measure also led to an unfair distribution of benefits, with those who have several cars which they drive often benefitting the most. 

“Low-income households, on the other hand, often don’t have a car at all and therefore don’t benefit from the instrument at all,” Frondel told DPA.

However, Professor Frondel did say that there was no doubt that, without the tax cuts, the fuel prices would have been significantly higher over the last few months.

Unlike the €9 ticket, the tax cut certainly didn’t have a positive impact on the environment either, added, pointing out that the measure led to more driving, which is “ecologically counterproductive”.

What’s likely to come next?

In terms of the €9 ticket, discussions about a discounted follow-up have been in full swing for some time now. Several suggestions have been put forward for a successor including a €29, €49 and €69 monthly ticket.

On Wednesday, the German Transport Minister gave the clearest signal yet that a low-cost travel offer is on the cards and announced that – having managed to convince his FDP colleague Christian Lindner –  there will be a follow-up measure once the funding can be worked out. 

READ ALSO: 5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

In the meantime, however, rail travel prices will return to their older, much higher levels and there is also a threat of further price increases in the near future, as high costs for electricity and diesel impact transport companies – and are likely to be passed on to consumers in many cases. In some regions, surcharges of 3, 4 or almost 5 percent have already been decided on.

For fuel prices, however, the outlook doesn’t look so promising, as prices for gasoline and diesel are expected to rise significantly again with the end of the fuel discount.

From midnight on August 31st the old tax rates will apply again. For petrol they rise by 35 cents per litre and for diesel, by 17 cents per litre. 

READ ALSO: German petrol prices rise before end of fuel discount

However, gas station operators who stock-piled fuel at the cheaper rate may still be able to pass on savings to their customers, which will lead to price differences. 

Jürgen Albrecht told DPA that, even now, the price differences are sometimes in the double-digit cent range, depending on the region and time of day. 

“We will certainly see a mixture of high and low prices in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS